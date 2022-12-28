ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matagorda, TX

The Matagorda ship channel expansion paused over environmental concerns

By Karina Garcia
 2 days ago

Port Lavaca, Texas – The dredging project in Lavaca Bay, otherwise known as the Matagorda Ship channel expansion project, has been paused due to environmental concerns.

The Army Corps of Engineers revoked its approval for the project, after a lawsuit by Earthjustice with the help of local environmentalists, said the project could prove to be detrimental to the area.

Still, pilots in Matagorda Bay say the expansion is much needed for their daily safety.

Stay tuned with 25 News Now as we continue to follow this story.

