Sacramento, CA

FOX40

Davion Mitchell discusses the Kings rally to defeat the Nuggets 127-126

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell says he won the defensive player of the game chain following Sacramento’s 127-126 rally to beat the Denver Nuggets, talks about the defensive effort in the second half, having three players score over 30 points in the victory and seeing Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX40

Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on Sacramento’s 127-126 win over the Denver Nuggets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While filling in for Mike Brown, who is away from the team in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez talks about splitting the two game series with the Nuggets with Wednesday’s 127-126 victory over Denver, having Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb, the performance from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Luka Doncic nets another triple-double, Mavs down Rockets

Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory. Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bruce Brown (ankle) inactive Wednesday night

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets have ruled out Brown and Jamal Murray (injury management) on the second leg of their back-to-back. Bones Hyland will start and Christian Braun should benefit from a larger role off the bench. Davon Reed and Vlatko Cancar could also see more minutes.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Tatum and the Celtics host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (21-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Celtics are 14-5 on their home court. Boston has...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bones Hyland starting Wednesday for Jamal Murray (injury management)

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is replacing Jamal Murray (injury management) in the lineup to make his first start of the season. Bruce Brown (ankle) is also out on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, so Hyland should see plenty of minutes.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Kings 106, Nuggets 113: Late Denver Flurry Dooms Kings

While the Sacramento Kings held strong deep into their matchup with the top-seeded Denver Nuggets, they had no answer for late game-run from Denver's Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray, and fell 113-106 in their first game without Domantas Sabonis. With the score tied up 96-96 with 3:28 to go...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Nets' narrow 108-107 win over depleted Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets visited State Farm Arena to face the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday and won 108-107. The Nets now lead the regular-season series between the two teams 2-0. For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 28 points and eight assists and Kevin Durant had 26 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists. Nic Claxton had 17 points and 10 rebounds while Patty Mills had 12 points with three three’s off the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Kings coach Mike Brown enters NBA health and safety protocol

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown has entered NBA health and safety protocol and will miss the team's game against the visiting Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Associate head coach Jordi Fernandez will fill in for Brown against the Nuggets. Brown, 52, is in his first season as Sacramento head coach....
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
DENVER, CO

