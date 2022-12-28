HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just before the break and lead by double-digits for most of the second half. Houston cut the lead to 8 on a basket by Tari Eason with about nine minutes to go before the Knicks scored the next seven points, capped by a 3 from Evan Fournier, to make it 91-76.

