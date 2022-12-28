Read full article on original website
NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets end Celtics' winning streak
January 2 - Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Denver Nuggets won their eighth consecutive home game by beating the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night.
Big dunk leaves rim crooked, delays Celtics-Nuggets game
DENVER (AP) — The rim was bent, nobody seemed to know how to fix it and for 35 minutes Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets players struggled to stay warm in a bizarre scene Sunday night that left Celtics star Jaylen Brown fuming. Boston’s Robert Williams III seemed to be...
Idaho8.com
Randle’s 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just before the break and lead by double-digits for most of the second half. Houston cut the lead to 8 on a basket by Tari Eason with about nine minutes to go before the Knicks scored the next seven points, capped by a 3 from Evan Fournier, to make it 91-76.
Idaho8.com
Doncic scores 51 points, Mavs beat Spurs for 6th straight
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 51 points and the Dallas Mavericks escaped with a 126-125 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory. Christian Wood added 25 points in Dallas’ fifth straight victory over San Antonio. Keldon Johnson had 30 points for Sam Antonio, Jeremy Sochan added 20 and Jakob Poeltl had 19 points and 15 rebounds. After leading by 17 points, the Mavericks had to scramble in the final minute. Doncic had his third 50-point outing in his past five games, including 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists Tuesday night in an overtime victory over New York.
Idaho8.com
Bogdanovic, bench send Pistons to 116-104 win over Wolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, including 17 in the third quarter as Detroit erased a double-digit deficit, and the Pistons got 65 points from their bench in a 116-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Marvin Bagley Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Detroit, which had lost seven of eight. The Pistons lead the NBA in bench points since the start of December. Anthony Edwards scored 30 and D’Angelo Russell added 25 points in a lackluster performance from Minnesota, which returned home after a winless four-game road trip and lost its sixth in a row.
Idaho8.com
Embiid has triple-double in 76ers’ road victory over Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Joel Embid had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth career triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers never trailed in beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-96 on Saturday night. Tobias Harris hit his first seven shots and scored 23 points for Philadelphia. Harris scored 16 points in 16 minutes in the first half to help the 76ers take a 69-43 lead. With James Harden sitting out because of injury management on his right foot, Tulsa product Shake Milton got the start for Philadelphia and scored 18 points. DeAnthony Melton added 17 points. Josh Giddey led Oklahoma City with 20 points and nine rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting.
Idaho8.com
Morant has 32, Grizzlies use late burst to defeat Pelicans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 32 points and eight assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and six blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open the game in the fourth quarter for a 116-101 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Desmond Bane finished with 18 points and Steven Adams had 10 points and a season-high 21 rebounds as the Grizzlies won their second straight. Zion Williamson scored 20 points for the Pelicans, while Trey Murphy III added 15. CJ McCollum, who scored 42 points and made a franchise-record 11 3-pointers in Friday’s win over Philadelphia, had 10 points and was 1 of 7 from outside the arc.
Idaho8.com
Saints win 20-10 in Philly, deny Eagles top spot in NFC
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New Orleans Saints beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-10 on Sunday. The loss denied the Eagles their chance at clinching the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles played for the second straight week without injured quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts has a sprained right shoulder. He might have to play next week in the finale against the New York Giants to give the Eagles their best shot at securing a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the playoffs. The Saints improved to 7-9 and remain in contention for a playoff spot under first-year coach Dennis allen.
Idaho8.com
Koo kicks short field goal, Falcons edge Arizona 20-19
ATLANTA (AP) — Younghoe Koo made a 21-yard field goal on the final play, lifting the Atlanta Falcons over the Arizona Cardinals 20-19 to end a four-game skid. In a matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention, Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder got his first career victory. He was 19 of 26 for 169 yards and no interceptions in his third start as he auditions for a starting job next season. The Falcons improved to 5-8 in one-possession games. They were 7-2 in such games last season. The Cardinals played with their fourth starting quarterback in four weeks. They have lost six straight and eight of nine.
Idaho8.com
Wentz throws 3 INTs, Commanders blown out 24-10 by Browns
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw three interceptions in a 24-10 Washington Commanders loss to the Cleveland Browns that dealt a major blow to their playoff hopes. Wentz was making his first start since October after coach Ron Rivera made the quarterback change hoping to spark his team. Instead, Washington could be eliminated later in the day if Green Bay beats Minnesota. Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdown passes to help out-of-contention Cleveland play spoiler. Amari Cooper caught two of them and had 105 yards receiving.
buckeyesports.com
My Thoughts: Ruggles Was Failed Before Kick Sailed
First things first. There’s no sugarcoating it: placekicker Noah Ruggles’ 50-yard boot missed, and it missed badly. A usually reliable kicker for Ohio State, Ruggles – who had connected on 17 of 19 before that fateful moment and 37 of 40 since arriving in Columbus prior to the 2021 season– sailed the game-winning kick wide left, deflating the Ohio State sideline while the Bulldogs’ sideline began a celebration ahead of their impending trip to Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
