One dead after being hit by pick-up truck in Mason

MASON — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Mason Tuesday evening.

Initial investigations show Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking south on Mason-Montgomery Road around 8:00 p.m., according to a release from OSHP.

At the same time, a pick-up truck driven by Jefferey Smith, 48, of Mason, was traveling southbound on Mason-Montgomery Road and hit Norton.

The release from OSHP states Norton was walking with traffic in the roadway at the time of the crash.

Norton was pronounced dead at the scene, and Smith was not injured.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Deerfield Township Fire Department assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.

