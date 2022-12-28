ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

U.S. manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse

U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." Chinese factories are shutting down two weeks earlier than usual ahead of...
rigzone.com

Japan Set to Import First Crude Shipment from Russia Since May

Japan is set to import its first crude oil shipment from Russia in more than half a year, as the government pushes energy importers to stockpile fuel in a bid to avoid future shortages. The Aframax Zaliv Baikal vessel is sailing to Japan after loading from the Sakhalin-2 facility in...
New York Post

China’s COVID surge is spreading — with good and very bad news for the world economy

It would be a gross understatement to say China is ill-prepared for President Xi Jinping’s recent abrupt abandonment of his zero-COVID policy. With a large part of the population inadequately vaccinated, COVID is spreading like wildfire across the country. More than half the passengers on a China-to-Italy flight this week tested positive. Leaked notes from Chinese official estimates reveal that over the past 20 days as many as 250 million people might have been infected with the virus. It’s now leading to widespread workplace absenteeism and a sharp drop in consumer and investor confidence in the economy. There’s never a good time...
US News and World Report

Baby Formula Imports to Face Tariffs Again in 2023 - WSJ

(Reuters) -Imported baby formula would be subject to tariffs again in the new year after the expiration of exemptions implemented amid a nationwide shortage, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The shortage that began due to pandemic-induced supply chain issues worsened in February when Abbott Laboratories, the biggest U.S....
Reuters

China vows 'strong' counter-measures over Manchester incident

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that "strong and forceful counter-measures" will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October.
Sourcing Journal

Bangladesh, Vietnam’s US Denim Shipments Trounce China

Jeans imports into the United States increased 24.7 percent year to date though October to a value of $1.85 billion, but China didn’t participate in their uptick, new data from the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA) showed. As retailers and brands brought in goods for their final fourth-quarter push, women’s and girls’ “blue denim trouser” shipments slightly surpassed men’s and boys’ jeans imports. Women’s jeans imports rose 25.11 percent to $1.74 billion in the 10-month period, while men’s shipments were up 24.33 percent to $1.85 billion, according to OTEXA. Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz told Sourcing Journal last...
KOEL 950 AM

October Pork Exports Largest in 16 Months

The U.S. Meat Export Federation, or USMEF, released the October export numbers and pork reached a 16-month high. Courtney Knupp, vice president of international market development with the National Pork Board says they are excited about the released data that shows pork’s value increased 13 percent at $697.3 million.
104.1 WIKY

Analysis-Is the party over? Mexico’s peso could lose solid gains in 2023

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s peso, which is ending 2022 with one of its strongest performances in a decade, could have its gains wiped out in 2023 after an expected end to the Bank of Mexico’s rate hikes cycle and a possible recession in top trade partner the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy