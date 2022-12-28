Read full article on original website
Cape Girardeau emergency crews battle weather conditions, prepare for more
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Even with the holidays, Mother Nature saw that fire crews and law enforcement authorities in Cape Girardeau responded to motor vehicle crashes in the area. “We’ve seen a lot of mutual aid requests throughout the county due to conditions on roadways, not just over...
KFVS12
MSHP responded to five weather-related crashes on I-55 Monday night
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to five weather-related crashes on Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County on Monday night, December 26. Snow caused some roadways and overpasses to become slick. MSHP Sgt. Clark Parrott said I-55 had been shutdown at times due to...
KFVS12
Christmas shopping continues post-holiday at Goodwill
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas may be over, but that certainly isn’t stopping shoppers at Goodwill. The National Retail Federation NRF | Winter Holidays reports from a survey that 70 percent of people choose to shop after the holidays. It also reports 27 percent are only shopping due...
KFVS12
Legends Cape Girardeau briefly evacuated after pipes burst, flooding hallways
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some residents were required to briefly evacuate Legends Cape Girardeau after pipes burst Monday. Battalion Chief Brad Dillow with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department says all the water has been in the hallways. As far as the fire department knows, there hasn’t been any damage...
KFVS12
Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park
Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Sgt. Clark Parrott, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, shares how you can plan for a safe New Year's celebration. MSHP responded to five weather-related crashes...
KFVS12
2 small earthquakes recorded in New Madrid County, Mo. Tuesday morning
A small earthquake was recorded early Tuesday morning, December 27 in New Madrid County. 211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault. December 16, 2022, marks 211 years since a New Madrid, Missouri earthquake sequence that was felt as far as New York City. 3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded overnight.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Clerk warns of scam targeting KY motor vehicle customers
PADUCAH — McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey is urging community members to be alert as a new scam circulates in the area, targeting Kentucky motor vehicle customers. According to Huskey, scammers are offering to discount - or pay altogether- people's car registration and renewal fees. Huskey says she's working...
KFVS12
Crash on I-55 causes damage to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A collision on I-55 left a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s vehicle damaged. “Luckily there were no serious injuries, and our deputy is doing just fine, although a bit sore,” a post from Sheriff’s Office stated. The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 26.
KFVS12
Toddler killed in Christmas Eve fire
Benton Ky. Police: 16-year-old steals & wrecks vehicle after fleeing custody. A 16-year-old has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle to escape the custody of the courts. 7 candidates file for Cape Girardeau School Dist. 63 board. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The list of candidates for the Cape...
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
kbsi23.com
Saint Francis Foundation to break ground on South Side Farms project
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Saint Francis Foundation’s revitalization project South Side Farms for southern Cape Girardeau will break ground in early 2023. Last week, Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Committee voted unanimously to approve final plans for the development. “It’s exciting seeing something that can be...
KFVS12
Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple crews responded to an early morning fire at Jackson Bowling Lanes. Jackson Fire and Rescue crews were called to the bowling alley at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28 to a report of a fire. When they arrived, firefighters said smoke could be seen coming...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified...
Historic Dexter Gymnasium built in 1940 was designed by a self-taught architect
Dexter Gymnasium, Dexter, Missouri.Photo bySkye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2001, the Dexter Gymnasium in Dexter, Missouri (Stoddard County) was built in 1939–1940. It was constructed during the Great Depression. The local school system donated the block of land for it to be built on. The same block also contains a school and library. It’s located on the southeast corner of Park Lane and Fannetta Street.
wpsdlocal6.com
Leaders pushing for new development in Cairo, Illinois as residents forced to leave apartment building
CAIRO, IL - "A hectic situation." Those words from Alexander County Housing leaders as they describe the soon-to-be displacement of 53 families in Cairo, Illinois. They're expected to leave the Connell F. Smith building the first week of March. The Department of Housing and Urban Development says the apartment building...
kbsi23.com
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
KFVS12
Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
KFVS12
3 charged with drug trafficking in Scott County
While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road. Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening. Officers responded to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/26. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
KFVS12
High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Presents have been opened and stockings have been emptied, but Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Heartland. This time on the hardwood. It’s the season for high school holiday basketball tournaments!. The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is taking place at the Show Me Center, the Route 13 Christmas...
