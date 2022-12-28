ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Christmas shopping continues post-holiday at Goodwill

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Christmas may be over, but that certainly isn’t stopping shoppers at Goodwill. The National Retail Federation NRF | Winter Holidays reports from a survey that 70 percent of people choose to shop after the holidays. It also reports 27 percent are only shopping due...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park

Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Sgt. Clark Parrott, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, shares how you can plan for a safe New Year's celebration. MSHP responded to five weather-related crashes...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Toddler killed in Christmas Eve fire

Benton Ky. Police: 16-year-old steals & wrecks vehicle after fleeing custody. A 16-year-old has been charged after allegedly stealing a vehicle to escape the custody of the courts. 7 candidates file for Cape Girardeau School Dist. 63 board. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The list of candidates for the Cape...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase

(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

Saint Francis Foundation to break ground on South Side Farms project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Saint Francis Foundation’s revitalization project South Side Farms for southern Cape Girardeau will break ground in early 2023. Last week, Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Committee voted unanimously to approve final plans for the development. “It’s exciting seeing something that can be...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Dexter Gymnasium built in 1940 was designed by a self-taught architect

Dexter Gymnasium, Dexter, Missouri.Photo bySkye Marthaler, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2001, the Dexter Gymnasium in Dexter, Missouri (Stoddard County) was built in 1939–1940. It was constructed during the Great Depression. The local school system donated the block of land for it to be built on. The same block also contains a school and library. It’s located on the southeast corner of Park Lane and Fannetta Street.
DEXTER, MO
KFVS12

Traffic stop leads to Christmas Eve drug arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Christmas Eve, most people are spending time with family or out with friends. However, one Kentucky man spent his holiday behind bars. On December 24th, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a Deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pool Rd. near Bechtold Rd. The vehicle was driven by 40-year-old Don Brelsford of Paducah, Ky.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

3 charged with drug trafficking in Scott County

While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road. Paducah man charged with murder after fight Christmas evening. Officers responded to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/26. Updated: 19 hours ago. |
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

High school basketball holiday tournaments underway in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Presents have been opened and stockings have been emptied, but Christmas celebrations continue throughout the Heartland. This time on the hardwood. It’s the season for high school holiday basketball tournaments!. The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament is taking place at the Show Me Center, the Route 13 Christmas...
MISSOURI STATE

