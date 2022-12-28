ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Leader

Jelly meatballs? Yes. Happy New Year!

By Mark Guydish
Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
Almost absurdly simple, easily adaptable to tastes, and improbable unless you’ve tried them, jelly meatballs (actually jelly and barbecue sauce) are a terrific offering for a quick New Year’s party dish. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

Jelly donuts, jelly rolls, Jelly Belly jelly beans, and of course, peanut butter and jelly. These have always been the “jelly” foods I knew.

Jelly meatballs?

I don’t remember ever hearing about them until I Googled “New Year’s recipes” and they were among 50 or so suggestions from delish.com (and yes, I hope to try some of the others in the list).

How could I resist? And the best part is the utter simplicity: Grape jelly, barbecue sauce, frozen meatballs, and some sriracha if you want the added heat. Dump in slow cooker, set on low and walk away. For hours. I hope this puts to rest the myth, oft repeated by my beloved wife, that she does simple stuff and “Mark does complicated dishes.” Hey, I can do easy.

It was a lot of meatballs, especially since I grabbed the “”Italian style bite-size” bag. So there was plenty to go around among the newsroom taste testers.

“I enjoyed that it wasn’t in a traditional red sauce because I’m not that big on tomatoes,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. “I thought it was a fun take on meatballs. Actually, jelly meatballs are being talked about online, and my mom tried making some but she said hers weren’t good and threw them out. But I think these work.”

“I could eat a bunch of these,” reporter Kevin Carroll said. “They’re different from what I expected because I always think of meatballs in Italian-style red sauce. Those are the ones my grandmother used to make, and since she passed I’ve never had any as good as hers. But these are really good.”

“I love a good meatball, and I was confused by why they’re so sweet,” page designer Ashley Bringmann. “Now that I know the reason is the grape jelly, maybe I’ll make some of my own.”

I had deliberately withheld the “secret ingredient” to see if anyone could guess. No one did, but then, no one had sampled this type of meatball before.

Sportswriter John “Erz” Erzar, who’s paucity of praise is legend in the Times Leader test kitchen, took a serving from MT and asked “Mark made these? How did he get them so round?” She explained I bought pre-shaped meatballs. “I was going to praise him for shaping them so perfectly,” Erz said. Pondering the taste he said, “I’ve had meatballs like this before. I guess I approve. That’s all you’re getting out of me today.”

I had initially planned to make my mom’s recipe for homemade meatballs, but opted for “Italian style” bite-size frozen ones at Schiel’s. It’s worth pointing out this is one part of the recipe you can tailor to your taste. Pick a meatball brand you like, or make your own for max control. You can also adapt the flavor with a barbecue sauce you like, and use as much or as little sriracha to your heat tolerance. I didn’t measure, but didn’t squirt in more than two tablespoons.

“I absolutely tasted the grape flavor,” news editor Roger DuPuis insisted. “And while I know grapes aren’t citrus, I think it gave the sauce a pleasant citrusy flavor.”

When first offered “meatballs,” he said he had expected Italian-style in a marinara. Seeing the sauce was not bright red, his next guess was Swedish meatballs. I guess he forgot I already tried them last December for a test kitchen article while going through my “Scandinavian kick.” The newsroom did get to sample them, and Roger raved.

Sampling these, he opined that they were “a pleasant, sweet-and-spicy surprise.”

Bill O’Boyle made an notable observation. “They’re tasty, and they’re spicy. but I’d rather eat them with something to break up the flavors in the sauce. I never would have guessed grape jelly.” MT agreed. “They’re savory and sweet at the same time; they taste very good. But I agree with Bill that the flavor of the sauce is so intense, it would be better to eat them with bread or potatoes or some other starch.”

While I confess to eating a good number of these myself, I immediately saw them as one of multiple offerings, either at a buffet style party or as your contribution to a pot luck.

Happy New Year’s and

Dobru chut!

Jelly Meatballs (delish.com)

2 pounds frozen meatballs

2 cups barbecue sauce

1 (12-ounce) jar grape jelly

¼ cup sriracha

Place meatballs in bowl of a slow cooker and pour barbecue sauce, grape jelly, and sriracha over. Stir to coat meatballs.

Cook on low for 3 to 4 hours. Stir meatballs before serving.

