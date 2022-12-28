ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Luka Doncic makes ridiculous shot during historic 60-point game

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago

Luka Doncic put together a history-making night for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday that was highlighted by an incredible play.

The Mavs were down 110-101 to the New York Knicks with 44.1 seconds left and managed to come back thanks to some superior play from Doncic and a few 3-pointers made. The incredible play occurred with 4.2 seconds left.

Doncic was fouled with his team down by three. He made his first free throw and then intentionally missed the second to give his team a shot at tying the game. Unbelievably, Doncic got the ball back and made a crazy shot as he was falling down to tie the contest.

That was an awesome play.

After making that kind of comeback, it’s no surprise the Mavs won 126-121 in overtime.

Doncic finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, marking the first ever 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double ever.

Comments / 4

TruthBtold
1d ago

who cares about a 60 point game? Wilt Chamberlain did it 32 times! the closest to him was Kobe Bryant with six and Michael Jordan with five.

Reply(1)
2
 

