Can Alabama Football land Cormani McClain?
Nick Saban and his staff have put together a stacked 2023 recruiting class for Alabama Football. The class consists of 28 highly-touted players, including seven 5-stars. Is it possible the Crimson Tide land an eighth 5-star recruit? Cornerback Cormani McClain is one of the best high school football players in the country, and he could still be on the table for Coach Saban and company. A Miami commit, McClain decided at the last minute not to sign in the early signing period. By not signing early, he gives Alabama two more months to sell him on the idea of playing in Tuscaloosa.
Emotional Win for Alabama Basketball's Hannah Barber
Crimson Tide senior plays in SEC opener just two days after grandfather's funeral.
5-Star DB Desmond Ricks explains decision to sign with Alabama
Desmond Ricks signed with Alabama football Thursday, choosing the Crimson Tide over LSU, Florida and others. Ricks is a five-star recruit, and he is a product of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Virginia native is one of Alabama’s four 2023 five-star defensive back signees. The Alabama signee re-classified...
5-Star RB Richard Young not done recruiting for Alabama
Richard Young has been an ace recruiter for Alabama, but he is not done recruiting for the Crimson Tide. Young is rated as a five-star recruit out of Lehigh High School in Florida, and he is considered one of the top running backs in the country. The Florida native has...
Alabama Football: Big Game for Deontae Lawson
Redshirt freshman linebacker Deontae Lawson has a big opportunity in front of him. The weakside linebacker has been one of the bright spots on the defense this season, and will presumably take on a leadership role for Alabama football in 2023. Lawson has factored heavily into the linebacker rotation, notching...
Landfill fire, catalytic cache, Ingram’s radio role: Down in Alabama
An environmental landfill near Moody, Alabama, in St. Clair County has been on fire, mostly underground, for more than a month now. Tuscaloosa Police say investigators found 150 catalytic converters at a man’s home. When the Sugar Bowl kicks off, New Orleans Saints running back and former Heisman Trophy...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
5 stories that made us smile in 2022
What a year it’s been for Alabama! In 2022, there was plenty of good news that we were lucky enough to share. As we look ahead to 2023, we wanted to reflect on some of the highlights of this past year. From small-town restaurants to magical places to outstanding...
Bob Penny, 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' Actor, Dead at 87
Bob Penny, a former University of Alabama at Birmingham professor who had small roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, has died. He was 87. Penny starred in over 30 films and was a fixture in the Birmingham theater scene. Penny died on Christmas Day in Huntsville, Alabama, according...
Barbeque & Biryani, authentic South Central Indian cuisine, opens near UAB Hospital
Barbeque & Biryani, a new family owned restaurant featuring South Central Indian cuisine has opened at Southside Station (401 19th Street South, formerly the Milo’s Hamburgers location) in the heart of the UAB medical district. Earlier this week, we caught up with the restaurant’s owner Mohammed Shahed about this...
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile's Press-Register will soon go all-digital. In Birmingham, where people have been reading the paper since the late 1800s, the news hasn't been easy.
The restaurants Birmingham lost in 2022
While many restaurants and bars opened their doors for the first time this year, such as Slutty Vegan and The House of Found Objects, others closed them for the last time.
Beware of merging lanes and delays during road construction
If you go through the intersection of McFarland Blvd and University Blvd in Tuscaloosa you need to be aware of some changes. Some lanes are currently closed to accommodate heavy equipment in the area. Drivers can no longer turn left onto McFarland Blvd from University Blvd, leaving drivers to pass the intersection, make a U-turn, and then merge onto on ramp heading East on McFarland.
US Army Veteran Searching For Missing Son After Child's Mother Shot Him And Took Off
Matthew CarringtonPhoto byThe National Center For Missing And Exploited Children. Andre Richards and April Joy Carrington are the parents of a son, Matthew Carrington. The couple began to have some issues in their relationship, and the pair split up.
If we want to restore our rivers in Alabama, we need to save the skinny water – creeks and streams
The following story is part of Friends of Shades Creek lore as shared by Jim Brown, a former History professor at Samford University. A few years ago, members of the group were observing Shades Creek after a litter cleanup at the now nearly-closed Brookwood Village on the Homewood/Mountain Brook city line.
1 killed, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was killed and another was injured in a Tuscaloosa crash early Friday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, around 4:00 am an officer tried to stop a vehicle that ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue, but the driver continued toward Jack Warner Parkway. The officer […]
Job-seekers: More than 21K jobs available in Birmingham right now
The new year is just around the corner, so it’s the perfect time to start working on your goals. If you’re looking for your dream job, you’re in luck with over 21K openings in the Greater Birmingham Area, according to Indeed.com. Read on to learn about the labor market and local companies hiring.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
4 new food spots open + coming soon in Birmingham
Birmingham, you may be looking for something to eat after all of those Christmas cookies. With sweet and savory options, check out these new Birmingham businesses that just opened or are coming soon. 1. Cappella Pizzeria | Inverness. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s...
