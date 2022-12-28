Read full article on original website
Master Provisions purchases 4+ acres in Boone Cty. to construct 50k sq.ft. warehouse and office building
Master Provisions has outgrown its current home, the Borland Family Distribution Center, that was dedicated in March of 2011. That 17,500 SF facility was provided courtesy of funding from Mrs. Clifford R. Borland, Sr., in 2010. Thanks to a generous grant provided by the R.C. Durr Foundation, Master Provisions purchased...
Covington changes police application requirements in effort to expand pool of potential candidates
Hoping to expand the pool of candidates eligible to become police officers, Covington leaders have tweaked the application requirements to give weight to continuous employment in areas unrelated to law enforcement. The Covington Board of Commissioners recently approved a change that would allow someone with a work history of two...
lovelandmagazine.com
Spread the word: Important Clermont County, Ohio internet survey/test
Clermont County, Ohio – Clermont County Commissioners want to have strong, high-speed Internet access county-wide. According to a media release they say that based on raw census data and comparisons of other regions, thousands would benefit from available and affordable broadband. “Many are not served or under-served.”. An online...
Spartan Construction celebrates 40 years of business; headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell
Spartan Construction of Burlington is celebrating 40 years of business. The construction company is headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell and employs 30 people who contribute to safe, durable infrastructure in more than a dozen states. The family business supports connectivity and community through roadway and airport projects, utility...
Brent Spence Bridge project awarded more than $1.6 billion, given green light to proceed to construction
The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has been awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Thursday.
Bob and Carol Griffin make donation of Mercedes-Benz Metris vans to CHNK Behavioral Health
Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health has recently received a generous gift of two new Mercedes-Benz Metris vans courtesy of Bob and Carol Griffin. The Griffins and family members are long-time supporters of the organization, which serves abused, neglected, traumatized, and at-risk youth. In partnership with staff at Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness, they regularly invite CHNK’s youth in residential care to visit Griffin Elite and utilize the facility’s equipment and recreation areas. The opportunity adds holistic value to each client’s treatment experience, creating both mental and physical health benefits. The Griffins have donated in the past as well – in 2020, they donated two Mercedes-Benz sprinter vans, which are still in use today at CHNK.
WLWT 5
90 residents at an affordable NKY housing complex have a month left to find a new home
NEWPORT, Ky. — Finding a place on a deadline. In Newport, 90 residents of an affordable housing complex have a month left to find a new home. Back in July, 220 residents of the Victoria Square Apartments were told to pack up and move out. The key word in all of this is time. The company that owns Victoria Square Apartments extended their original deadline to Jan. 31, 2023, but some residents say that's not enough time.
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
hbsdealer.com
Mean Green expands in Ohio
Mean Green, a battery-powered, commercial-grade turf care manufacturer, announced the opening of a new facility in Hamilton, Ohio. “At Mean Green, we’re excited to further expand our operation and continue supporting our customers with quality commercial-grade products that deliver electric power that lasts all day,” said Matt Bieber, president of Chore Products for Generac, the parent company.
Mercy Health Expands Primary Care Access on the East Side of Cincinnati
Mercy Health is pleased to announce that the following providers have joined Mercy Health Physicians, expanding access to primary care service
linknky.com
Animal shelters seeking donations, running adoption specials to aid high volume
Local animal shelters are seeking donations to keep animals fed and loved until they find their forever homes. During the holidays, several shelters have run specials on adoption fees to free up space in their kennels. The specials are designed to encourage potential pet owners to bring in donations in exchange for a lower adoption fee for their new friend.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Fox 19
Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Montgomery Road in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Montgomery Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
'A living hell': West Price Hill tenants without heat, hot water for days
According to Willis Nibert, Resident Chair Committee for the building, the 190-unit apartment building on W. 8th Street in West Price Hill has been without heat, and hot water for five-days.
Fox 19
NKY boat fire turns deadly, entire harbor shut down: ‘A nightmare scenario’
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - More than a dozen first responders were called to a boat fire Friday at the Manhattan Harbour Marina. One person is dead and one person is hospitalized with critical burns. Story continues below. A house boat caught fire shortly before 11:18 p.m. and then spread to...
WLWT 5
Mount Healthy police warn of fraudulent Duke Energy solicitor
CINCINNATI — Police are warning Mount Healthy residents to beware after a fraudulent solicitor was reported going door-to-door on Tuesday. Mount Healthy police say an illegal solicitation was reported on Harrison Avenue at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was reported that a man was going door-to-door claiming...
Open letter: NKyTribune is gift that keeps on giving; please support our campaign to double your own gift
The Northern Kentucky Tribune gives you a generous gift every day of the year — the gift of a true, honest community newspaper, just as its founders promised to do nearly eight years ago. True to that promise, the Northern Kentucky Tribune team, continues to provide free access to...
Florence Rotary Club presents $30k to Gateway CTC for John and Connie Salyers Hand Up Grants
The Rotary Club of Florence honored the late Rotarian and his wife, John and Connie Salyers, by partnering with Gateway Community & Technical College to establish the Hand Up Grant, an emergency fund grant that will help financially support eligible Gateway CTC students in Northern Kentucky. Florence Rotarian Greg Palmer...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
