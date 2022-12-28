ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver police: Girl who went missing on Christmas Day found safe

By Amanda Arden
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – A 12-year-old Vancouver girl who went missing on Christmas Day was found safe in downtown Vancouver Wednesday morning, police said.

On Tuesday, police asked for the public’s help finding 12-year-old Delilah Burns and said anyone who saw her should call 911.

In the update issued Wednesday morning, police thanked the public for being on the lookout for the missing girl.

