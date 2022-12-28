Read full article on original website
Bob and Carol Griffin make donation of Mercedes-Benz Metris vans to CHNK Behavioral Health
Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health has recently received a generous gift of two new Mercedes-Benz Metris vans courtesy of Bob and Carol Griffin. The Griffins and family members are long-time supporters of the organization, which serves abused, neglected, traumatized, and at-risk youth. In partnership with staff at Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness, they regularly invite CHNK’s youth in residential care to visit Griffin Elite and utilize the facility’s equipment and recreation areas. The opportunity adds holistic value to each client’s treatment experience, creating both mental and physical health benefits. The Griffins have donated in the past as well – in 2020, they donated two Mercedes-Benz sprinter vans, which are still in use today at CHNK.
Cincinnati Animal CARE sees progress after year of challenges
Since Black Friday, 645 animals have been adopted, transferred to rescue, or reunited with their families. 380 have gone to foster homes.
Fox 19
Clermont County coffee shop giving back to the community
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A coffee shop in Clermont County helping organizations in the community with something the owners call “coffee for a cause.”. Plain Street Coffee House and Cafe is located at 125 W. Plane Street in Bethel. Watch their story in the video player above. See...
linknky.com
Animal shelters seeking donations, running adoption specials to aid high volume
Local animal shelters are seeking donations to keep animals fed and loved until they find their forever homes. During the holidays, several shelters have run specials on adoption fees to free up space in their kennels. The specials are designed to encourage potential pet owners to bring in donations in exchange for a lower adoption fee for their new friend.
WLWT 5
90 residents at an affordable NKY housing complex have a month left to find a new home
NEWPORT, Ky. — Finding a place on a deadline. In Newport, 90 residents of an affordable housing complex have a month left to find a new home. Back in July, 220 residents of the Victoria Square Apartments were told to pack up and move out. The key word in all of this is time. The company that owns Victoria Square Apartments extended their original deadline to Jan. 31, 2023, but some residents say that's not enough time.
GROW-ing through learning career assessment sessions by Learning Grove continue at library
“What do you want to do with the rest of your life?” It’s an all-too-common question and one that sometimes isn’t exactly the easiest to answer. If you’ve had trouble with the question yourself, an event series at the Kenton County Public library in Covington is ready to help you find the answer.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman celebrates 100th birthday after retiring at 99
A Cincinnati woman just celebrated her 100th birthday Monday. Ann Kohstall celebrated with friends and family at one of her favorite restaurants – Cancun. Kohstall has quite the story. She helped raise her grandchildren after her daughter died from cancer. She says it was her daughter's wish that she would take care of them, so she did.
Covington Catholic community (and many others) rally behind senior Thomas Burns’ cancer battle
On October 12th, Covington Catholic Senior Thomas Burns had his world turned upside down. It was on that day that Thomas was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer prevalent in bones. In Burns’s case, the cancer was found in his pelvis. He was understandably filled with a...
Spartan Construction celebrates 40 years of business; headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell
Spartan Construction of Burlington is celebrating 40 years of business. The construction company is headed by Dianne Brossart of Fort Mitchell and employs 30 people who contribute to safe, durable infrastructure in more than a dozen states. The family business supports connectivity and community through roadway and airport projects, utility...
Former police officer Jim Wendeln manages Parish Kitchen, dedicated to serving the hungry and needy
The transition wasn’t difficult at all. At least it wasn’t for Jim Wendeln. The Covington native served as a Villa Hills police office for 39 years. Now he’s the Parish Kitchen Manager – a ministry of the Diocese of Covington – at 1561 Madison Avenue.
Brent Spence Bridge project awarded more than $1.6 billion, given green light to proceed to construction
The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has been awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Thursday.
Mercy Health Expands Primary Care Access on the East Side of Cincinnati
Mercy Health is pleased to announce that the following providers have joined Mercy Health Physicians, expanding access to primary care service
Fox 19
Mall curfew: Kenwood Towne Centre won’t let kids inside without an adult past 2 p.m.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kids 17 and younger aren’t permitted inside Kenwood Towne Centre past 2 p.m. this week without an adult, according to the mall’s website. An even earlier curfew is in place for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The...
spectrumnews1.com
'I couldn’t leave her': Families forced to choose between homelessness, pet surrender find a third option through Found House
CINCINNATI — For 13 years, Dan Johnson and his cat, Snowy, were inseparable. Raising her since birth, Johnson considers the cat his family, and the retired veteran wanted nothing more than to spend his days watching TV with Snowy curled up on his lap. Then in March, Johnson, who...
Urgent care, restaurants, apartments: Busted pipes plague Tri-State
After Cincinnati's first blizzard since 2008, businesses and residences around the Tri-State are dealing with busted pipes, leaks and flooding.
WLWT 5
City manager talks about efforts being done to help tenants at Williamsburg apartments
CINCINNATI — It is impossible to know if better days are ahead at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartment complex. But on Wednesday, Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long spelled out what is being done to try to improve living conditions at the Hartwell complex. The way the city sees it,...
959theriver.com
State Senator Melinda Bush Resigning
Fire inspector Terrance Ivory installs a photoelectric smoke detector inside a rental property, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013, in Cincinnati. New legislation proposed by Cincinnati vice-mayor Roxanne Qualls and city councilman P.G. Sittenfeld would require all rental properties in the city to be equipped with the smoke detectors. The legislation is driven by the death of two University of Cincinnati students following a New Year’s Day fire at a rented house near campus.
Master Provisions purchases 4+ acres in Boone Cty. to construct 50k sq.ft. warehouse and office building
Master Provisions has outgrown its current home, the Borland Family Distribution Center, that was dedicated in March of 2011. That 17,500 SF facility was provided courtesy of funding from Mrs. Clifford R. Borland, Sr., in 2010. Thanks to a generous grant provided by the R.C. Durr Foundation, Master Provisions purchased...
Fox 19
‘I’m proud of him:’ Milford 18-year-old praised for rushing to woman’s rescue
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State 18-year-old is being hailed as a hero after helping a woman who fell more than 20 feet down a hill. Lucas Hardoerfer, 18, happened to be at the right place at the right time Wednesday evening. “I just wanted to go on a quick...
Fox 19
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to Greater Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roy Rogers will return to the Greater Cincinnati market in a matter of months. The first of ten planned units in the Tri-State will open in Cleves this spring, according to a company spokesperson. The Western-themed quick-service food chain has an established history in the region. Roy...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
