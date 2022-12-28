Read full article on original website
68th Annual 2022 Neosho Holiday Classic- Day 1 Highlights
Huntsville goes on to defeat McDonald County 67-57. The Eagles move onto the next round and will face Monett tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at Neosho High School Mustangs will face Sapulpa in the Consolation Bracket tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. at the Neosho Junior High. Monett erases a 13-point deficit to come back and defeat Sapulpa […]
Lebanon star Raegan McCowan shows why she is one of the Ozarks' best
In the twilight of her storied Lebanon basketball career, Raegan McCowan has a newfangled appreciation for each passing moment. When the Western Illinois-bound guard entered the O'Reilly Family Event Center on Tuesday to open the annual Pink and White Lady Classic, McCowan was conscious of it being her final appearance in the tradition-rich...
