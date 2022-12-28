ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

68th Annual 2022 Neosho Holiday Classic- Day 1 Highlights

Huntsville goes on to defeat McDonald County 67-57. The Eagles move onto the next round and will face Monett tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at Neosho High School Mustangs will face Sapulpa in the Consolation Bracket tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. at the Neosho Junior High. Monett erases a 13-point deficit to come back and defeat Sapulpa […]
NEOSHO, MO

