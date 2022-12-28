AARP is making a difference in Kentucky – whether it’s fighting to protect your hard-earned Medicare and Social Security benefits, saving you money on your utility bills, or ensuring you can live independently as we age. Kentucky’s 2023 General Assembly begins January 3, 2023. During this 30-day "Short Session" our local volunteers and grassroots activists from across the state will advocate on policy issues that matter most to Kentuckians 50-plus and their families. AARP Kentucky will be in Frankfort supporting relief for family caregivers who pay expenses out of their own pockets’ and fighting to prevent the financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.

