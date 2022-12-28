ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Special election called for February to fill State Senate seat

LOUISVILLE,Ky — A lone Kentucky Democrat will continue to represent the state in Washington DC. State Senator Morgan McGarvey was elected in November to the seat left open by retiring Congressman John Yarmuth. What You Need To Know. Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special election for State Senate...
KENTUCKY STATE
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
KENTUCKY STATE
Brent Spence Bridge project awarded more than $1.6 billion, given green light to proceed to construction

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has been awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Kentucky receives grant of nearly $36 million to ensure children are kindergarten-ready

The federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. When a young child enters kindergarten ready for school, there is an 82% chance that child will master basic skills by age 11 compared with a 45% chance for children who are not school ready.
KENTUCKY STATE
Gov. Beshear hopes opioid settlement money can help Ky. communities

Gov. Beshear is making sure money settled from opioid companies is headed to Kentucky. Gov. Beshear hopes opioid settlement money can help …. Gov. Beshear is making sure money settled from opioid companies is headed to Kentucky. Man charged with manslaughter following shooting …. One man has been charged with...
KENTUCKY STATE
Scams target Kentucky Motorists

A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana. Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky General Assembly

AARP is making a difference in Kentucky – whether it’s fighting to protect your hard-earned Medicare and Social Security benefits, saving you money on your utility bills, or ensuring you can live independently as we age. Kentucky’s 2023 General Assembly begins January 3, 2023. During this 30-day "Short Session" our local volunteers and grassroots activists from across the state will advocate on policy issues that matter most to Kentuckians 50-plus and their families. AARP Kentucky will be in Frankfort supporting relief for family caregivers who pay expenses out of their own pockets’ and fighting to prevent the financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.
KENTUCKY STATE
Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County

At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
