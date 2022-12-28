Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Medical marijuana will soon be legal for some Kentuckians. Here's how it works
KENTUCKY — Starting Sunday, Kentuckians with certain medical conditions can legally possess medicinal marijuana — with several caveats. It comes after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order taking action on medical marijuana after legislation on the matter stalled several times in Frankfort. What You Need To Know.
spectrumnews1.com
Special election called for February to fill State Senate seat
LOUISVILLE,Ky — A lone Kentucky Democrat will continue to represent the state in Washington DC. State Senator Morgan McGarvey was elected in November to the seat left open by retiring Congressman John Yarmuth. What You Need To Know. Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special election for State Senate...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
kentuckylantern.com
Kentucky Supreme Court rejects Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers
Citing legislative immunity, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected Gov. Andy Beshear’s claim that the legislature acted unconstitutionally when it curbed his emergency powers in 2021. The court ruled that the state Constitution grants lawmakers immunity from such lawsuits. The legislation in question was a response to...
Stay connected to the General Assembly during the 2023 legislative session — here are helpful links
The Kentucky General Assembly will kick off the 2023 legislative session on January 3, and Kentuckians have many ways to follow along with the action. • Tune in to live coverage of legislative meetings. • Find information on their legislators. • Contact lawmakers and offer feedback. • Read bills and...
Brent Spence Bridge project awarded more than $1.6 billion, given green light to proceed to construction
The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has been awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Thursday.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Awarded Nearly $36 Million to Get More Children Kindergarten Ready
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. “My administration will always put education first, and that...
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Governor Andy Beshear will hold the last Team Kentucky update of 2022 on Thursday
Kentucky receives grant of nearly $36 million to ensure children are kindergarten-ready
The federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. When a young child enters kindergarten ready for school, there is an 82% chance that child will master basic skills by age 11 compared with a 45% chance for children who are not school ready.
WLKY.com
Kentucky's medical marijuana order goes into effect Jan. 1: What to know
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky executive order about medical marijuana will take effect at the start of the new year. Lawmakers tried, and failed, again this year to pass a bill that would legalize it. It passed through the House, but died in the Senate. So in response, Gov....
fox56news.com
Gov. Beshear hopes opioid settlement money can help Ky. communities
Gov. Beshear is making sure money settled from opioid companies is headed to Kentucky. Gov. Beshear hopes opioid settlement money can help …. Gov. Beshear is making sure money settled from opioid companies is headed to Kentucky. Man charged with manslaughter following shooting …. One man has been charged with...
Republicans gain voters, Democrats lose as Kentucky sees registration increase
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Voter registration in Kentucky continues to grow. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a press release that Kentucky saw a net gain of 4,004 registered voters in the month of November. 11,078 new voters registered, and 7,074 voters were removed: 5,517 deceased voters, 953 voters were convicted of felonies, 498 voters […]
Study: Kentucky has the 5th shortest life expectancy in the US
A study conducted by NiceRx showed healthcare expenditures and life expectancy by state across the U.S.
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
WKYT 27
Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana. Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.
aarp.org
Kentucky General Assembly
AARP is making a difference in Kentucky – whether it’s fighting to protect your hard-earned Medicare and Social Security benefits, saving you money on your utility bills, or ensuring you can live independently as we age. Kentucky’s 2023 General Assembly begins January 3, 2023. During this 30-day "Short Session" our local volunteers and grassroots activists from across the state will advocate on policy issues that matter most to Kentuckians 50-plus and their families. AARP Kentucky will be in Frankfort supporting relief for family caregivers who pay expenses out of their own pockets’ and fighting to prevent the financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.
westkentuckystar.com
Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County
At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
Leadership Kentucky to host 21st Alumni Luncheon, Flame of Excellence presentation February 9
Leadership Kentucky will host its 21st Annual Alumni Luncheon in Lexington at Keeneland’s Entertainment Center and Keene Barn on February 9, where the Flame of Excellence Award will be presented to Former Governor, Paul Patton, and First Lady Judi Patton. The Flame of Excellence Award honors an outstanding Kentuckian...
Kentucky’s COVID metrics see an uptick in latest weekly report from state public health officials
Most of the metrics used in tracking the COVID-19 pandemic in Kentucky saw increases in the latest weekly report, which wasn’t issued until Tuesday due to the Christmas holiday weekend. State public health officials say there were 8,920 new cases during the last seven days, an increase of 2,544...
Kentucky Residents Have an Extended Date to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, In Order to Get on a Plane
Kentucky's REAL ID site shows that the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license is now May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023. I described this earlier deadline in my Nov. 11, 2022, article, "Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then."
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0