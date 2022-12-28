ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Brent Spence Bridge project awarded more than $1.6 billion, given green light to proceed to construction

The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has been awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Thursday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky receives grant of nearly $36 million to ensure children are kindergarten-ready

The federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. When a young child enters kindergarten ready for school, there is an 82% chance that child will master basic skills by age 11 compared with a 45% chance for children who are not school ready.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Scams target Kentucky Motorists

A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County

At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
103GBF

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana. Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

T.J. Samson’s Skilled Nursing Unit named ‘among best in Kentucky’

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Skilled Nursing Unit at T.J. Samson Community Hospital has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in...
GLASGOW, KY
fox56news.com

Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana bill?

The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already filed a bill to legalize it for both recreational and medicinal use. Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana …. The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

