Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Medical marijuana will soon be legal for some Kentuckians. Here's how it works
KENTUCKY — Starting Sunday, Kentuckians with certain medical conditions can legally possess medicinal marijuana — with several caveats. It comes after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order taking action on medical marijuana after legislation on the matter stalled several times in Frankfort. What You Need To Know.
WLWT 5
Kentucky's medical marijuana order goes into effect Jan. 1: What to know
A Kentucky executive order about medical marijuana will take effect at the start of the new year. Lawmakers tried, and failed, again this year to pass a bill that would legalize it. It passed through the House, but died in the Senate. So in response, Gov. Andy Beshear introduced an...
Study: Kentucky has the 5th shortest life expectancy in the US
A study conducted by NiceRx showed healthcare expenditures and life expectancy by state across the U.S.
WCPO
Beshear's executive order making medical marijuana legal in Kentucky goes into effect Sunday
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's executive order on medical marijuana goes into effect Sunday, but it has several limitations, so advocates are working with lawmakers, hoping to get a bill passed on the issue during the 2023 legislative session. The executive order allows some Kentuckians to possess marijuana, but there are...
Brent Spence Bridge project awarded more than $1.6 billion, given green light to proceed to construction
The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has been awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Thursday.
Kentucky receives grant of nearly $36 million to ensure children are kindergarten-ready
The federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. When a young child enters kindergarten ready for school, there is an 82% chance that child will master basic skills by age 11 compared with a 45% chance for children who are not school ready.
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Awarded Nearly $36 Million to Get More Children Kindergarten Ready
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. “My administration will always put education first, and that...
Kentucky Residents Have an Extended Date to Get a REAL ID by May 7, 2025, In Order to Get on a Plane
Kentucky's REAL ID site shows that the deadline to get a REAL ID driver's license is now May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023. I described this earlier deadline in my Nov. 11, 2022, article, "Kentucky Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Black Star (REAL ID) on the License - In Order to Board Planes Then."
spectrumnews1.com
New at-home recovery treatment options now available to Kentuckians dealing with addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This month, Kentucky launched a new at-home recovery program to help curb drug overdoses. It’s a concept to help Kentuckians affected by addiction to “recover where you live.”. The Commonwealth becomes the 10th state to launch an addiction care program. “It’s the new model...
Leadership Kentucky to host 21st Alumni Luncheon, Flame of Excellence presentation February 9
Leadership Kentucky will host its 21st Annual Alumni Luncheon in Lexington at Keeneland’s Entertainment Center and Keene Barn on February 9, where the Flame of Excellence Award will be presented to Former Governor, Paul Patton, and First Lady Judi Patton. The Flame of Excellence Award honors an outstanding Kentuckian...
wdrb.com
Kentucky transportation secretary issues order in effort to decrease poultry, livestock supply chain delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky transportation secretary is trying to help bring grocery prices back down. Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend maximum driving time restrictions for drivers transporting livestock feed and live poultry. It's in response to supply chain delays and disruptions further impacted by winter weather.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Governor Andy Beshear will hold the last Team Kentucky update of 2022 on Thursday
westkentuckystar.com
Four arctic weather-related deaths in Kentucky, including Marshall County
At least four people died in the commonwealth during last week's arctic weather, including one in Marshall County. During a Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear said the Marshall County fatality occurred in a weather-related traffic accident. The other deaths took place in Logan, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties. No identities of the victims were mentioned in the update.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
WKYT 27
Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana. Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.
WBKO
T.J. Samson’s Skilled Nursing Unit named ‘among best in Kentucky’
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Skilled Nursing Unit at T.J. Samson Community Hospital has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in...
fox56news.com
Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana bill?
The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already filed a bill to legalize it for both recreational and medicinal use. Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana …. The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already...
More than 500 acres of public access added to Kentucky wildlife area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than 500 acres of public access have been added to the Rockcastle River Wildlife Management Area, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said. The access in Pulaski County was added following an environmental remediation project that plugged 18 orphaned gas wells, the agency said last week in a […]
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 3