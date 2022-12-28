Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Sandifer, Sistrunk Lead Taconic Past Colonie, N.Y.
ALBANY, N.Y. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 21 points Wednesday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 63-57 come from behind win over Colonie Central. Taconic erased most of a nine-point half-time deficit with a 20-14 third quarter that saw Jamal Sistrunk hit two 3-pointers and score eight points.
F-M, ESM basketball take losses; CBA continues strong start
EASTERN SUBURBS – Once the snows stopped and area high school boys basketball resumed, it was quickly apparent which local teams were on a good track and which were not. […]
Josh Palmer Fund Tournament highlights – Day 1
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The areas biggest holiday High School basketball tournament is back. The Josh Palmer Fund Elmira Holiday Classic tipped-off on Tuesday. It’s the first time the tournament has been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. The tourney runs thru Friday with most of the games being played at Elmira High School. […]
Chittenango boys basketball handles Schalmont
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Having made its way to no. 21 in the state Class B rankings, the Chittenango boys basketball team continued to gain momentum in its last game of 2022. The Bears met Section II’s Schalmont Tuesday in the Rome Free Academy Showcase, again leaning heavily on the trio of Alex Moesch, Ty Kelly and Ryan Moesch to beat the Sabres 84-67.
Baldwinsville boys basketball sweeps at ESM Tournament
EAST SYRACUSE – Both of Baldwinsville’s basketball teams were scheduled for holiday tournaments, but only one of them got to play – and even that had some modifications. The girls Bees were scheduled to fly to Orlando, Florida and compete in the KSA Holiday Tournament alongside Liverpool, but flight cancellations having to do with the massive Buffalo blizzard scuttled those plans.
iheart.com
UCONN Men, Women Win; Girls HS BB Lyman Hall Beats Maloney; HS Scoreboard
The UCONN Men's Basketball Team defeated Villanova 74-66. Jordan Hawkins had 22 points for UCONN. The UCONN Women's Basketball Team beat Creighton 72-47. Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points for the Huskies. NBA. Brooklyn Nets 108 Atlanta Hawks 107 Kyrie Irving had 28 points for the Nets. Miami Heat 112 Los...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Boys Beat Colonie, N.Y., in Overtime
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Carter Mungin scored 20 points Tuesday to lead the Pittsfield boys basketball team to a 65-62, overtime win over Colonie High School. Makai Shepardson added 17 points in the win. Keanu Arce-Jackson scored 10 points, including a 3-pointer in overtime. Luke Arienti scored all his points in...
Windsor Wrestling Tournament returns tomorrow
Tomorrow, December 28th, the oldest wrestling tournament in New York State returns to Windsor High School.
Bishop Ludden’s Streiff sets school scoring record
Whether in town or in other parts of New York State, area high school girls basketball teams would face all kinds of challenges from the opposition in various holiday tournaments. In the Amsterdam College Holiday Showcase, Bishop Ludden played Tuesday against Section II’s Bethlehem and, despite a big effort from...
iBerkshires.com
Brown Helps Key Second-Half Comeback for Generals
ALBANY, N.Y. – Carter Mungin scored 21 points, and Da’Sean Brown sparked a second half comeback as the Pittsfield boys basketball team beat Guilderland, 57-47, on Wednesday night. Brown scored seven points in the third quarter to help the Generals erase a four-point half-time deficit and take a...
