Looking deep into the 5-year, $2.7 million contract for new Kent State football coach Kenni Burns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There are lots of interesting things in the five-year contract signed by new Kent State football coach Kenni Burns. Burns replaces Sean Lewis, who left the Flashes to become the offensive coordinator for Deion Sanders at Colorado. It’s believed Lewis received a salary worth at least $1 million annually.
ysusports.com
Seven Members Set to Join YSU Athletics Hall of Fame in January
The Youngstown State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will induct seven outstanding individuals into the YSU Athletics Hall of Fame in January. The class of 2022 features Gina Abruzzino (women's golf), Ken Conatser (contributor), Jamaine Cook (football), Jacke Healey (baseball), Jordan Ingalls (softball), Aaron Swenson (baseball) and Haley Thomas (softball). The...
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
Death of Princeton student from Euclid ruled a suicide, Southwest CEO apologizes for travel chaos, what to do for an Akron boil water advisory
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Content Warning: This newscast includes content related to death by suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, please...
Dozens of residents have no heat at Akron apartment complex
Dozens of residents were left without heat and water due to frozen pipes over the holiday weekend but couldn't get ahold of Timber Top property managers.
These Ohio cities are among the top 10 loneliest in America: study
According to a new study, Cleveland is ranked in the top 10 as one of the loneliest cities in America.
Cause of death for Princeton University student from Euclid ruled suicide
PRINCETON, N.J. — The death of a Princeton University student from Euclid, Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Cause of death ruled for missing Ohio student
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. The Mercer County prosecutor’s office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the […]
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
Cleveland man one of four victims in fatal, 46-vehicle crash on Ohio Turnpike
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man was one of four people killed in a 46-vehicle pileup on the Ohio Turnpike in a crash that stemmed from a whiteout on the toll road Friday, authorities said late Tuesday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, of Cleveland...
whbc.com
#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
cleveland19.com
4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley
AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man identified as 4th person killed in 50-vehicle crash on Turnpike
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) identified the fourth person killed in the 50-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23. The victim has been identified as Francisco Gutierrez-Martinez, 30, Cleveland. The other three victims were identified several days ago as Bernard M....
27 First News
Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
cleveland19.com
86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, described as wearing a dark...
whbc.com
Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County. A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday. A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5...
Medic dragged by car while trying to help passed-out suspect: Akron police
Akron police are searching for a driver who allegedly passed out behind the wheel and then drove off, dragging a medic trying to help him.
