Seven Members Set to Join YSU Athletics Hall of Fame in January

The Youngstown State Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will induct seven outstanding individuals into the YSU Athletics Hall of Fame in January. The class of 2022 features Gina Abruzzino (women's golf), Ken Conatser (contributor), Jamaine Cook (football), Jacke Healey (baseball), Jordan Ingalls (softball), Aaron Swenson (baseball) and Haley Thomas (softball). The...
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
Cause of death ruled for missing Ohio student

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. The Mercer County prosecutor’s office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the […]
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to First Energy Stadium, poll shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The majority of Greater Clevelanders support adding a dome to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to a recent poll from Baldwin Wallace University. Nearly 70% of respondents said they somewhat or strongly support adding a dome to the stadium, which is home to running back Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns. Under 7% said they strongly opposed adding a dome, while 16% said they were not sure.
#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
Akron’s 4th community entertainment district proposed in Merriman Valley

AKRON, Ohio — Liberty Commons is poised to make a major comeback, and bring a large swath of the Merriman Valley business district with it. Situated near the southernmost border of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Liberty Commons was once the home of night spots packed on weekends, and several restaurants, including Liberty Street Brewing, known for its popular Dragon Slayer beer, featured on taps across the city.
Lisa Pruitt, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Pruitt, 57, of Buffalo, New York, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada and Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Lisa was born March 10, 1965 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of Dr. Fred and...
86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, described as wearing a dark...
Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County. A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday. A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5...
