Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Battalion Texas AM
Aggie women’s basketball hits road to play top-ranked South Carolina in Columbia
After a holiday break, Texas A&M women’s basketball will make its way to South Carolina to take on the No. 1 Gamecocks on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m. in Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. A&M has had a lopsided history with South Carolina. In the past 10...
Laeticia Amihere: South Carolina’s not-so-secret weapon
South Carolina will be challenged almost nightly during conference play. Laeticia Amihere will be a difference maker for them against top teams. South Carolina tips off conference play this week. The Gamecocks come into SEC play as the team to beat, a designation they have carried for 27 consecutive weeks and show no signs of letting go of anytime soon.
Staley, No. 1 South Carolina making a point with new guards
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Dawn Staley believes her point guards this season have all the skills necessary to help the Gamecocks win another national title. Everything except experience. “Experience,” Staley said, “is irreplaceable.”. The Hall of Famer and one of the game’s greatest point...
coladaily.com
Day 2: Chick-fil-A Classic recap
The opening round of the American Division of the 20th annual Chick-fil-A Classic hasn’t been kind to teams from South Carolina. There are four teams from South Carolina – Keenan, AC Flora, Lexington and host River Bluff. Keenan knocked off AC Flora 53-47 in an opening round game on Tuesday and are the only team that moved on to the semifinals. The Raiders have a date with Wheeler (GA) Thursday night in the final game of the day. The Wildcats are ranked No. 17 in the country by ESPN and defeated River Bluff 66-38 on Tuesday.
coladaily.com
Camden, Keenan girls take centerstage at Chick-fil-A Classic
The Chick-fil-A Classic is known nationally for the top-notch talent it’s brought to the Columbia area over the 20-year existence of the tournament. Photos of past stars Steph Curry, Zion Williamson and Anthony Edwards hang in the rafters as just some of the past stars that are now playing in the NBA.
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)
South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
Columbia Star
Diamond Hornets still learning under English
The Lower Richland Diamond Hornets finished with a 7-11 record during the 2021-2022 season, which included a second place finish in Region 4-3A and a home playoff game. “We only had two players with experience coming into last year,” head coach Jo Jo English said. “I think the kids did the best they could. We started off slow, made some adjustments to the roster, and finished strong.”
Joshua Simon Commits To South Carolina
Wide receiver Joshua Simon Robinson has transferred to South Carolina from Western Kentucky.
Blake Franks Sets Commitment Date
According to Paul Strelow of TigerIllustrated, tackle Blake Franks intends to commit on February 7. South Carolina remains heavily involved in his recruitment.
abccolumbia.com
SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West. It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176. Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.
WIS-TV
Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirm Columbia City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. has died. He is survived by his wife Amanda Taylor and their two adult children. The cause of the death is not clear. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told WIS she...
WIS-TV
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Columbia
Columbia might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Columbia.
South Carolina's largest food bank suffers water damage
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Harvest Hope Food Bank, South Carolina's largest food bank, suffered water damage Monday following major cold weather over the Christmas weekend, WYFF-TV reports. Officials are working to secure the food amid the water damage, according to the report. Half the building, including freezers and refrigerators, does...
Last Sears Store in South Carolina Permanently Closes
There are no more Sears or Sears Hometown stores in South Carolina. The most recent closing is of a Sears Hometown in Walterboro, South Carolina. Photo by(Phillip Pessar/Flickr)
WIS-TV
One killed after tractor-trailer collision in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Lee County. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the collision happened around 3:10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, on Rembert Church Road near Apple Hill Lane, around 12 miles south of Bishopville.
WLOS.com
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia police investigating fatal shooting
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say they are investigating after a female victim was shot and killed at the Colony Apartments on W. Beltline Blvd. Investigators say it happened just before noon on Tuesday. If you have any information that can help call the Columbia Police Department or submit...
SCHP: 1 killed, 3 hurt in I-26 wrong-way crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning on I-26. According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile east of Ridgeville. A Chrysler sedan was headed west on I-26 when a Hyundai SUV headed east in […]
Sumter man killed in Lee County crash identified
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have identified a man who died in a crash that also injured another on Monday in Lee County. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Rembert Church Road about 12 miles south of Bishopville. Ridgeway said a 1986 International tractor-trailer was heading south on the road when a 2020 Chevrolet sedan heading north crossed the center line and sideswiped it.
Comments / 0