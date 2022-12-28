ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Laclede Record

Lady ‘Jackets come from behind to pick up a win over Thayer

SPRINGFIELD — Things didn’t come easy for the Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team (6-2 overall) as the Lady ‘Jackets picked up a 60-50 first-round win over the Thayer Bobcats in the first round of the Pink and White Lady Classic on Tuesday morning at O’Reilly Family Event Center.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Greenwood, Ark advances to Pink semis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 11th annual Pink & White Lady Classic has reached the quarterfinal round. This tournament features local girls high school teams, and four from the region. One of those is Greenwood, Arkansas. The Bulldogs are the top seed on the pink side and faced Ozark in the quarters. And Ozark fighting hard early, the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy