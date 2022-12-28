Read full article on original website
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 12, 2022 through Dec. 18, 2022 there were 130 calls for service, three Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 31 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 94 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into...
owegopennysaver.com
Local man set to compete on CBS show ‘Tough as Nails’
Jake Cope prides himself on diligence and a never-quit frame of mind. Those attributes are required in his line of work as a pipeline laborer. The Little Meadows native said it takes tremendous sacrifice to make it in his field. Long, demanding hours with very few days off is common. So too is out-of-state travel, as laborers go weeks — sometimes months — without seeing family.
Jersey Mike’s Subs Set To Open New Location in Vestal
Jersey Mike’s, a sub shop known for its top-quality meats, cheeses, and freshly baked bread will soon be expanding its brand into Vestal with not one, but two locations. Jersey Mike’s Subs got its start in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, and today, the business operates more than 2,000 locations including the Southern Tier’s first Jersey Mike’s location on Upper Front Street in Binghamton.
Serious crash in Cortland County sends four to the hospital
Update: The crash happened at 10:30 p.m. not 11:30 p.m. CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NY-281 is back open after being closed overnight in Cortland County due to a serious crash around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, which provided mutual aid to Homer Fire, the crash happened on 281 […]
DEC conducting coal cleanup along Chemung River in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have given an update on the equipment near Madison Ave. and Water St. in downtown Elmira, saying it’s a cleanup project from a previous NYSEG coal gas plant that goes back over 150 years. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said in a statement to 18 News […]
Cayuga Medical takes over Family Medicine practices in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Two of Ithaca’s primary names in healthcare are poised to join forces in early 2023. According to an announcement from Cayuga Health System, Cayuga Medical Associates will be absorbing Family Medicine Associates of Ithaca as of Feb. 1, 2023. The new practice will be called Cayuga Primary Care Family Medicine.
4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains
If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
A note from The Ithaca Voice: We’re moving!
ITHACA, N.Y.—Hey, everybody. Hopefully, if you’re reading this, you’re getting a chance to take a breath and get some rest as 2022 winds to an end. On our end, we have a brief but exciting announcement: The Ithaca Voice is moving offices this week. We’re taking our talents to 121 East Seneca Street in downtown Ithaca. For years, we’ve made our home above the Cornell Store at 102 East State Street on the Ithaca Commons, but we want to continue expanding our staff and capabilities and a new office space will allow us to do that.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donnie J. Bonham
Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear in Schuyler County Court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and blue eyes. Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca woman arrested for Christmas night burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was arrested Christmas night after officers responded to calls about a burglary in progress. Police say Amanda Linderberry tried fleeing out a window at a house on West Seneca Street but saw officers and went back inside. Linderberry was eventually arrested and charged with burglary.
localsyr.com
State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland police to auction off vehicles
The Cortland Police Department will soon pull a couple of its old patrol vehicles off the road and auction them off, according to city police chief Paul Sandy. Sandy noted at last week’s Police Commission meeting that two of the oldest police vehicles will be replaced by new ones. The vehicles off the fleet will be “stripped” and “parts will be auctioned off,” he added.
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of abusing dog during fight in Seneca Falls
SENECA FALLS, N.Y. – A New Jersey man was arrested after reports of animal cruelty. Police say Terrell Hammonds, 21, “subjected a dog to animal cruelty” during a fight with a partner. He is facing a slew of charges, including overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, criminal obstruction...
One suspect arrested during burglary on West Seneca Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have announced the arrest of one person who is alleged to have committed a burglary on the evening of Christmas day. Michael Meskill, of IPD, wrote in a press release that police responded to the 300 block of West Seneca Street around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 25 for a report of a burglary in progress. Meskill said that police established a perimeter and Amanda Linderberry, 32 years old of Ithaca, was taken into custody.
cortlandvoice.com
4 youth involved in car crash, leaving one dead (NYSP press release)
The New York State Police, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Cortland County. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV driving through a red traffic light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main St., in the Town of Cortlandville. The Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 281, when the SUV failed to comply. Both the SUV and vehicle that the Deputy was operating, lost control and crashed, after failing to negotiate a turn onto the Interstate 81 on-ramp in the Town of Homer.
wxhc.com
Ithaca Police Arrest Woman 3 Times in 4 Days
On Christmas Day, Ithaca Police responded to the area of 300 West Seneca Street in the City of Ithaca for a reported burglary in progress. When IPD officers arrived, they made a perimeter around the property. Once officers began to enter the residence, they heard the suspect inside. The suspect then tried to flee out a window, but saw an officer outside and went back inside to where they were arrested.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Inmate Arrested After Fight at County Jail
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County inmate was arrested following an investigation into a fight at the County jail. According to police, 28 year old Solomon Hill was arrested. Police say that Hill allegedly struck another inmate causing injury. Hill was charged with Assault and Assault while Confined in...
NewsChannel 36
Phone scam warning: Reports of scammers posing as banks
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Scam phone calls are not going away anytime soon, and every day we hear about a new scam that targets your pocketbook or wallet. Some of these scammers are putting a "local" spin on their scheme. "The phone calls themselves are spoofed. They're pretending to be...
