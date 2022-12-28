ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Hill

Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights

Southwest Airlines is grappling with a wave of cancellations and delays that are stranding holiday travelers, a situation the CEO says highlights its need to modernize its operation. While most carriers were plagued by winter storms over the holiday weekend, only Southwest was forced to cancel a majority of its trips, pointing to systemic scheduling…
AOL Corp

Southwest Airlines operations going back to normal Friday after canceling over 10,000 flights

Southwest will resume normal operations Friday after canceling more than 10,000 flights over the past four days. "We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules, and our fleet," the airline said in a statement Thursday. "With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."
CBS Chicago

Southwest Airlines fiasco: canceled flights, lost luggage keep bringing holiday woes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A combination of the punishing winter storm that struck much of the country over the holiday, bad luck, and poor planning are behind a massive Southwest Airlines meltdown – with thousands of canceled flights and even more lost luggage.Days after Christmas, the crisis continues as the federal government begins to investigate what happened with Southwest. Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is also reaching out in an effort to get answers.Southwest canceled thousands more flights nationwide on Wednesday, accounting for nearly 90% of all canceled flights in the U.S., according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. More...
ILLINOIS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Southwest Airlines cancels at least 80% of flights at Logan, Bradley airports on Tuesday

Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights across the country over the past holiday week. Boston Logan International Airport and Bradley International Airport in Connecticut weren’t left unscathed. FlightAware.com, a site that tracks airline activity across the United States, showed that Southwest had 62% of its flights canceled departing and...
BOSTON, MA
Action News Jax

Southwest cancellations snowball: More than 2,300 flights canceled Thursday

No relief is in sight for stranded passengers who booked travel on Southwest, as the airline continued to cancel thousands of flights in the wake of a holiday travel disaster. Southwest canceled 2,509 flights on Wednesday, accounting for more than 60% of all airline cancelations, according to FlightAware. By Wednesday afternoon, the airline had also canceled 2,348 flights scheduled for Thursday and an additional 270 scheduled for Friday.
MISSOURI STATE
BoardingArea

Travel Alert December 2022: 10,000 Flights Canceled and Counting…

Winter weather has been causing chaos and wreaking havoc on travel since winter officially began with a vengeance on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, as at least 24 people have died and greater than 10,000 flights have been canceled — with thousands more flights delayed — and a minimum of 200 airports in at least 45 states of the United States and eight provinces in Canada which have been affected or impacted as a result.
GEORGIA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations

Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
IOWA STATE
TODAY.com

Southwest cancels 70% of its flights as travelers try to get home

Thousands of Southwest Airline flights scheduled to depart on Tuesday and Wednesday have been canceled following the beleaguered airline’s admission that it would fly just one-third of its schedule in the travel-heavy days after Christmas. As of Tuesday morning, more than 2,500 Southwest flights, or 62% of its schedule,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
HeySoCal

Passengers stranded across SoCal as Southwest Airlines woes worsen

Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers remained stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline’s winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the airline had canceled 2,573 flights nationally, including many from Los Angeles International Airport and other airfields across...
LOS ANGELES, CA

