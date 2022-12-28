Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 547 new COVID cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 51; State Deaths at 7,672
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Dec. 30) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 624,721 with an increase of 547 new cases since the last update.. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
lootpress.com
W.Va. GOP House speaker announces 2023 session leadership
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Longtime Finance Committee Chairman Republican Del. Eric Householder will serve as West Virginia House majority leader when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for the upcoming legislative session, GOP House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced Thursday. Republican Del. Amy Summers of Taylor County, who previously...
Company at center of opioid lawsuit allegedly violated federal law in West Virginia
An incident that allegedly happened in West Virginia, as well as in other states, is the subject of a nationwide opioid lawsuit against AmerisourceBergen Corp. and its subsidiaries.
West Virginia confirms COVID-related deaths for first time in 2 weeks
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in around two weeks, West Virginia is reporting deaths related to COVID-19. Today, Dec. 30, 2022, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new recent deaths connected to the virus. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Kanawha […]
wchstv.com
Eleven new COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; hospitalizations rise
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The state Department of Health and Human Resources said Friday there have been 11 more coronavirus-related deaths in West Virginia, and hospitalizations were up more than 30. It marks the first deaths associated with the virus the state agency has reported in nearly two weeks....
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
wchsnetwork.com
State workers off a half-day Friday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friday is a half-day off for state workers heading into the New Year’s Day holiday weekend. Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation two weeks ago. The governor ended up giving state workers a full day off last Friday because of the winter storm. Next Monday,...
WDTV
U.S. Census: Population in W.Va. declining but more moving in
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New numbers from the U.S. Census shows that West Virginia’s population continued to shrink in the last year. This is due to natural population decline, more people dying than being born in the state. However, there is a glimmer of good news as well. Data...
West Virginia is 1 of 10 states still under COVID State of Emergency, for a few more days
West Virginia's COVID-19 State of Emergency is set to end on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a proclamation signed by Gov. Jim Justice last month.
Watch out for weight loss scams, West Virginia AG warns
If your New Year's resolutions include losing weight, the West Virginia Attorney General is warning consumers to watch out for deceptive weight loss advertisements.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
W.Va. Public Broadcasting reporter released after DHHR pressure
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Public Broadcasting has parted ways with one of its reporters after alleged retaliation from WVPB operational management and pressure from the Department of Health and Human Services. According to Amelia Knisely, a part-time reporter whose beat included public health, WVPB told her that her services...
West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
Metro News
Justice predicts flat budget; Tarr says Senate will have its own plan
CHARLESTON, W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday the budget he’ll present to state lawmakers on the first day of the regular session in two weeks will look a lot like this fiscal year’s budget. “It will be awfully close to a flat budget and for all practical purposes...
WDTV
COVID hospitalizations above 300 for the first time in months
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID hospitalization rate in West Virginia continues to rise, and it is above 300 for the first time in several months. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, as of Thursday.
lootpress.com
Year in Review: From Completed Projects to New Beginnings West Virginia Department of Transportation Looks Back at 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As 2022 comes to an end, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is looking back at a year full of completed projects and new beginnings. West Virginia Secretary of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston, P.E., said when he looks back on the year, one of the...
Free seeds available through West Virginia University Extension program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey. The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program. “With the high cost of food right now, people can really benefit from […]
Free seeds available from WVU Extension program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey. The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program. “With the high cost of food...
wchstv.com
W.Va. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise; active cases up slightly, no new deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia rose, while active cases increased slightly, and no new pandemic deaths were reported. The number of patients being treated for the virus on Wednesday was at 309 – up 45 from the previous day, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. Of those patients, 44 were in intensive care (up eight) and 11 were on a ventilator (unchanged.)
Metro News
COVID hospitalizations spike after Christmas in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While there haven’t been any COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia over the last week, hospitalizations from the virus are beginning to increase following the Christmas holiday. “We’ve been very fortunate that over the last 11 days we have not had any fatalities related to...
wchstv.com
Concerns elevated following power grid use during arctic weekend across W.Va. and country
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — America's weekend power outages easily topped a million customers. Hit hard by strong winds, snow and bitterly cold conditions, the electric grid, controlled by PJM, made a multi-state request to customers to conserve power by turning down thermostats. Appalachian Power avoided shutting down parts of...
