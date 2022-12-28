ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 3

Related
lootpress.com

W.Va. GOP House speaker announces 2023 session leadership

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Longtime Finance Committee Chairman Republican Del. Eric Householder will serve as West Virginia House majority leader when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for the upcoming legislative session, GOP House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced Thursday. Republican Del. Amy Summers of Taylor County, who previously...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

State workers off a half-day Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friday is a half-day off for state workers heading into the New Year’s Day holiday weekend. Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation two weeks ago. The governor ended up giving state workers a full day off last Friday because of the winter storm. Next Monday,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

W.Va. Public Broadcasting reporter released after DHHR pressure

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Public Broadcasting has parted ways with one of its reporters after alleged retaliation from WVPB operational management and pressure from the Department of Health and Human Services. According to Amelia Knisely, a part-time reporter whose beat included public health, WVPB told her that her services...
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia recycling programs facing big challenges; market, contamination and lack of infrastructure blamed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – When it comes to the accessibility of recycling programs in West Virginia the state Department of Environmental Protection says factors like economics, population density, geography and markets for recycled materials play a key role. The agency says recycling is very successful in some communities but failing in others. Many community recycling […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

COVID hospitalizations above 300 for the first time in months

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The COVID hospitalization rate in West Virginia continues to rise, and it is above 300 for the first time in several months. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, as of Thursday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Free seeds available from WVU Extension program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free garden seeds are available to West Virginia residents who fill out a short online survey. The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the West Virginia University Extension Family Nutrition Program. “With the high cost of food...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

W.Va. COVID-19 hospitalizations rise; active cases up slightly, no new deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in West Virginia rose, while active cases increased slightly, and no new pandemic deaths were reported. The number of patients being treated for the virus on Wednesday was at 309 – up 45 from the previous day, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. Of those patients, 44 were in intensive care (up eight) and 11 were on a ventilator (unchanged.)
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

COVID hospitalizations spike after Christmas in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While there haven’t been any COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia over the last week, hospitalizations from the virus are beginning to increase following the Christmas holiday. “We’ve been very fortunate that over the last 11 days we have not had any fatalities related to...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy