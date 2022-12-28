Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
River Baptism Ceremony Ends in Tragedy After Flash Flood Kills 14
Fourteen people have been found dead after a congregation of 33 attending a river baptism were caught in sudden flash flooding in South Africa’s Jukskei River on Saturday afternoon. At least one person had been rescued from the rising stormwaters while several others from a church in Alexandra were...
watchers.news
Ancient city of Petra flooded after 6 months’ worth of rain in a day, Jordan
Popular ancient city of Petra, Jordan experienced unusually heavy rains on December 26, 2022, resulting in severe flooding that forced around 1 700 people to evacuate the archeological site. Tourist routes at the site have been reopened on December 27 and movement across the city restored. While bad weather affected...
Heavy rain triggers waterfall in ancient city of Petra as tourists race to escape floods
Heavy rainfall hit the ancient desert city of Petra in Jordan on Monday (December 26) causing severe flooding in the area.Tourists were evacuated from the site as water filled the gorge, turning it into a fast-flowing river.Water from nearby mountains in Jordan gushed into the iconic city, which has been standing for 2,000 years.Mahmoud Refaat filmed the moment he was evacuated from the World Heritage Site in a vehicle travelling at speed through the floodwaters.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozensFamily with quadriplegic son stranded in Florida after Southwest flight cancelledHouse collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
WATCH: Lava Erupts From Sciara Del Fuoco in Italy, Triggering Tsunami
A volcanic eruption on the Italian island of Stromboli on Sunday created a large tidal wave as a dark cloud of ash and hot gas rushed into the sea. Dramatic footage of the blast also showed volcanic lightning discharging in the cloud as lava poured out of the Sciara del Fuoco ridge. The blast also sparked warnings from officials as a 5-foot tsunami wave was generated in the eruption, though authorities later said there were no reports of victims and only minor damage had been caused. Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported that the eruption was unconnected to a 4.6 magnitude earthquake earlier Sunday around 30 miles away near the island of Vulcano.Ecco il video ravvicinato del flusso piroclastico principale che nel pomeriggio si è sviluppato sulla Sciara del Fuoco dello #Stromboli provocando la formazione di uno #tsunami alto 1,5 metri. Per fortuna al momento non si hanno notizie di danni. pic.twitter.com/0I9KiEaxBk— Il Mondo dei Terremoti (@mondoterremoti) December 4, 2022 Read it at Rai News
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Unearth An ‘Exceptional Collection’ Of 1,300-Year-Old Stucco Maya Masks In Mexico
Many of the masks were discovered at digs in 2013 and 2018, and represent numerous underworld deities. The Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico is proving to be a treasure trove of pre-Columbian Maya relics, as a team of archaeologists working in the region recently unveiled a large number of carved stone masks worn by the ancient population.
Shells for holding cosmetics among finds from thousands of years ago in mass grave in Oman
Archaeologists also discovered tombstones connected to ancient religious rituals.
The Largest Deserts on Earth
Earth contains a sizable amount of desert. While only 29% of our planet’s surface is composed of land, a third of that land exists in a state of moisture deficit – the condition that defines a desert. Any place that generally receives less than 10 inches of rain per year or that receives less precipitation […]
Tacfarinas Made Rome Realize It Had To Fight Like The Enemy To Win
A Roman legion (from Trajan's Column), 16th century engraving. Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.Conventional tactics failed miserably at confronting rebellion in North Africa, forcing the Roman Empire to adopt the enemy's playbook.
SEE IT: 2,000-year-old silver coins found in Judean cave near Dead Sea
A wooden box containing 15 silver coins that are said to be around 2,200 years old was found in a Judean Desert excavation in Israel.
A Vast 2,000-Year-Old Mayan ‘Kingdom’ Discovered in Guatemala Challenges Ideas of Mesoamerica
The remains of a vast Mayan “kingdom” were found in Northern Guatemala, raising questions over the daily lives and demise of its inhabitants 2,000 years ago, according to a report published in the journal Ancient Mesoamerica earlier this month. The ancient metropolis contained more than 1,000 settlements densely packed together over 650 square miles — challenging the theory that most Mesoamerican settlements were sparsely populated. The site was discovered by an international team of researchers from the United States and France, who published their findings in the journal. The site was located using LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), a sensing method that uses laser light to...
ancientpages.com
Beautiful Gold ‘Lynx’ Earrings Discovered In The Ruins Of The Ancient Lost City Of Ani Go On Display In 2023
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The ancient city of Ani was once the capital of the Kingdom of Armenia. It was a powerful and flourishing city where traders met and passed. "Founded more than 1,600 years ago, it grew to become a walled city of more than 100,000 residents by the 11th century and became the rival of Constantinople, Baghdad, and Damascus."1.
Conservationists turn to glue to make seeds stick on windy Yorkshire moor
Green sludge pours out of thick hosepipes wielded by two Welshmen in a bog in the north of England. It is not many people’s vision of cutting-edge technology. But although the goop splattering messily on to bare patches of moorland may not look much, it is the first of its kind – a special type of glue designed to help restore vital peatland, which has been disappearing at rapid rates.
This New Art-Filled Hotel Is Like a Living Gallery in One of Mexico’s Most Charming Towns
It’s not every day that you get to sleep in the shadow of an original work by Pedro Friedeberg, arguably Mexico’s greatest Surrealist master. But La Valise San Miguel de Allende, which debuted in September as the latest addition to the celebrated La Valise hotel collection, teems with his art—specifically, fanciful carvings that adorn the walls of its alluring common areas and six sumptuous suites. For Yves Naman, founder of Namron Hospitality, La Valise’s parent company, opening an outpost in San Miguel was a natural next move: Given its rarefied reputation as an international arts center, it dovetails nicely with the brand’s...
kalkinemedia.com
Rare hail brings winter white to desert hotspot Kuwait
Kuwait, one of the hottest countries on Earth, has been hit by a rare hail storm that delighted children and their parents, with images of the winter white shared widely on social media Wednesday. "We have not seen so much hail during the winter season in 15 years," Muhammad Karam,...
A Mexican tourist train project threatens a prehistoric human skeleton recently found in an underground cave
Recent reports revealed the discovery of a prehistoric human skeleton in a fragile underground cave system. The cave system had previously flooded at the last ice age's end. Cave-divers estimate this at nearly 8,000 years ago. [i]
