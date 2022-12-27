Torrey Pines loses Holiday Classic opener on last-second shot

Torrey Pines' Zander Ovies (5), between St. John Bosco's DJ Harrington (13) and Delyle Williams, loses control of the ball during their matchup in the 32nd annual Holiday Classic at Torrey Pines High School on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in San Diego. (Meg McLaughlin/U-T)

The St. John Bosco High basketball team was supposed to be in Arkansas for a tournament on Tuesday.

Instead, the Braves from Bellflower, the No. 12-ranked team in California, found themselves in a knock-down, drag-out contest with host Torrey Pines on the first day of the 32nd The Holiday Classic, winning 68-67 on a baseline jumper by Amiri Meadows with less than a second to play in a National Division contest.

Kade Bonham led St. John Bosco with 20 points and eight rebounds, Jack Turner added 12 points and Delyle Williams finished with 11.

JJ Bartelloni led Torrey Pines (9-3) with 18 points on six 3-pointers. Zander Ovies had 13 points, Zack Jackson added 11 and Cody Shen 10.

St. John Bosco, which improved to 13-1, was a last-minute tournament replacement as weather and flight cancellations played havoc with the brackets.

The Braves lost 60-57 to West Linn of Oregon in the title game of the Capital City Classic at Willamette (Ore.) University on the 21st and were scheduled to fly home the next day.

However, their flight was canceled and the team endured a 20-hour bus ride home, arriving just in time for Christmas.

“The conditions in Oregon were scary, stressful,” said St. John Bosco coach Matt Dunn. “Guys were slipping on the ice.”

With weather conditions in the South equally as bad as in the Northwest, Dunn decided against traveling to Arkansas.

That’s when St. Augustine High coach Mike Haupt reached out.

Haupt’s Saints are the No. 1-ranked team in San Diego and are hosting the American Division of The Holiday Classic.

So he was in touch with tournament officials.

Dunn worked with Haupt at USD and St. Augustine from 1997-2000. And Dunn played in The Holiday Classic when he was a student at Sacramento Jesuit.

“We were on the phones, on websites, talking to teams from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday,” said Griffin Jimenez, one of the tournament directors for The Holiday Classic.

“St. Edwards of Ohio and Skyline from Washington had flights canceled and just couldn’t make a connection to get here. So we were down two teams.

“Ramona had contacted us well before all this and said they’d like to play if we had an opening. So we called. And they’re in.

“Bosco actually called us and asked if we had an opening.”

Jimenez and the tournament staff didn’t hesitate to give the OK to come.

“We didn’t do ourselves any favors,” said Torrey Pines coach John Olive, who was scheduled to play San Jose Archbishop Mitty, ranked No. 3 in California.

“But we thought as the host team it was best to play St. John Bosco.”

That moved Mitty out of the 11 a.m. game Tuesday and into a later game against San Juan Capistrano JSerra.

“We’re just thankful to be playing,” Dunn said. “Basketball is our safe place.

“This tournament is first class, and the staff is amazing. They had us lined up to play, and we were in our hotel by 10 Monday night.”

Jimenez said that 16 of the 80 teams in the tournament experienced some type of flight delay or had flights canceled.

Oakland Bishop O’Dowd and Oakland Tech had flights canceled but chartered a bus and rode down together.

O’Dea from Seattle chartered a bus and drove 20 hours, arriving just in time for their 12:40 p.m. game Tuesday. Even though they’re in different tournaments, O’Dea and Auburn shared a bus, dropping Auburn off in Pomona for The Classic at La Verne Damien.

Because of travel delays, Oakland Tech and Granite Bay didn’t tipoff until after 10 p.m. Tuesday and there was no 3:30 p.m. game at St. Augustine because the teams scheduled to play couldn’t get there on time.

“Schools got here by bus, vans and some carpooled with parents driving,” Jimenez said. “Some teams arrived in pieces with just enough to play and the other kids coming later.

“But everyone did all they could to get here.”

