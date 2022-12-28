ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas woman reaches out to travelers stranded at Harry Reid Airport

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman has decided to offer up her home to people who may be dealing with unexpected delays and are stranded at Harry Reid International airport this week.

Sharlene Cribbs reached out to 8 News Now on Tuesday and said she felt compelled to help out because so many people are stranded in Las Vegas.

“If I got a floor that they can lay on, or a couch then they can come rest their head and take a shower, she expressed. “Get out of that mess down there at the airport.”

Those interested in reaching out to Cribbs can do so by emailing KLASweb@8newsnow.com

Comments / 7

Lori Woo
1d ago

Not a great idea since you have no clue who you are taking in and how well they will interact. Is this really news worthy?

Reply
3
 

