Migrants in El Paso face uncertainty after Supreme Court allows Title 42 to remain in effect amid legal challenges

Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sectorEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
Dem Rep. Pleads for Help, Tells MSNBC in El Paso Biden Should ‘Absolutely’ Be at the BorderApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
KSAT 12
With rifles and razor wire, National Guard and state troopers are blocking migrants at the border in El Paso
EL PASO — National Guard members and state troopers formed a line on the banks of the Rio Grande on Tuesday and blocked dozens of migrants who had already crossed the river from surrendering to nearby Border Patrol agents. About 75 men, women and children stood on a narrow...
Over 80,000 immigrants released into El Paso with border facilities at max capacity
AUSTIN, Texas — The city of El Paso has been inundated with more than 80,000 noncitizens who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and were released from federal custody and into its community in nearly four months.
This is what the crisis along the US border looks like
As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
Biden's DHS secretary is a liar and 'deserved the cold welcome' from Border Patrol, says Arizona sheriff
Pinal County, Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss DHS Secretary Mayorkas receiving a cold welcome from Border Patrol agents after repeatedly lying about the border.
Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
Texas Border Video Shows Hundreds of Migrants Illegally Cross Over
A local El Paso news organization has confirmed the crossing of over 1,500 migrants on Sunday night.
Migrant families cross the border into Yuma
Large migrant groups continue crossing into Yuma every single day. The post Migrant families cross the border into Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Biden admin considering revival of Trump-era policy to place limits on asylum seekers: report
The Biden administration, according to multiple reports, is considering the revival of a Trump-era policy that places limits on which immigrants may claim asylum in America.
Biden to visit Mexico as migrant crisis continues at border
WASHINGTON — President Biden will visit Mexico City next month for a meeting with the leaders of Canada and Mexico as the migrant crisis continues along the southern border. The Jan. 9-10 trip, confirmed by White House spokesman John Kirby, coincides with record-breaking illegal border crossings, which could worsen if the Supreme Court allows the Title 42 COVID-19 expulsion policy to end. It will be Biden’s first trip as president to Latin America, as well as his first to another Western Hemisphere nation, and will feature talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. López Obrador, known...
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend
The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
Stuck at the border, migrants find a little Christmas cheer
A family of 15 joined an Advent candlelight ceremony organized by their shelter just south of the border.
2 miles of border fencing installed in El Paso area as migrants surge around Texas
Since the first length of fencing went up last week along the Mexican border near El Paso, the Texas National Guard has installed more than two miles of the barricade and is expected to build more, an agency spokesperson told CNN on Monday.
El Paso took too long to respond to crushing migrant crisis, critics say
EL PASO, Texas — When groups of up to 30 migrants who crossed the southern border with Mexico began emerging here out of sewer manholes, like Mole people, local authorities moved swiftly: they welded the heavy iron covers shut. If only a larger solution to El Paso’s migrant crisis were so simple. Officials in this frontier city have been slow to act in the face of a months-long tidal wave of asylum seekers, pouring into town at a rate of up to 900 a day since August, according to municipal statistics. U.S. Border Patrol agents have “encountered” more than 2,400...
Frustration among migrants at U.S.-Mexico border as COVID restrictions remain
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico/WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - When Vladimir Castellanos learned that COVID-19 restrictions blocking him and other migrants from claiming asylum at the U.S. border with Mexico may not be terminated this week, he said he felt deceived.
EXPLAINER: What happens if COVID asylum restrictions end?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Since the pandemic began, the United States has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border. Title 42, as it’s called, has been used more than 2.5 million times to expel migrants since March...
Migrants near US border face cold wait for key asylum ruling
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Hairdresser Grisel Garcés survived a harrowing, four-month journey from her native Venezuela through tropical jungles, migrant detention centers in southern Mexico and then jolting railcar rides north toward the U.S. border. Now on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande across from El...
US sues Arizona over shipping containers on Mexico border
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican...
Migrants hoping to reach California but stuck in Mexico celebrate Christmas at shelter
Central American migrants who are trying to reach California but are blocked by U.S. law found some Christmas cheer at a shelter in Mexico.
Peru's impeached former president asks Mexico for asylum
Mexico's government is in talks with Peru's former President Pedro Castillo to grant asylum to the impeached leader who now faces criminal charges, Mexican officials confirmed. The big picture: Castillo met with Mexico's ambassador to Peru while in detention in Lima Thursday, per tweets from Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard,...
