CBS Chicago

Southwest Airlines fiasco: canceled flights, lost luggage keep bringing holiday woes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A combination of the punishing winter storm that struck much of the country over the holiday, bad luck, and poor planning are behind a massive Southwest Airlines meltdown – with thousands of canceled flights and even more lost luggage.Days after Christmas, the crisis continues as the federal government begins to investigate what happened with Southwest. Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is also reaching out in an effort to get answers.Southwest canceled thousands more flights nationwide on Wednesday, accounting for nearly 90% of all canceled flights in the U.S., according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. More...
ILLINOIS STATE
Outsider.com

Incredible Photo Shows Hundreds of Unclaimed Bags at Denver Airport Amid Southwest Debacle

The holiday season represents one of the busiest times of the year for travel. This year, AAA expected more than 100 million Americans to drive or fly more than 50 miles to visit family. However, Southwest Airlines recently turned an already chaotic time of year into a nightmare. Following Christmas Sunday, the company canceled thousands of flights, wreaking havoc on holiday travel plans. Now, days after the meltdown began, photos and videos have gone viral showing hundreds of unclaimed bags at airports nationwide. The following shows just a fraction of those unclaimed bags crowding a Denver airport nearly a week after Christmas Eve.
DENVER, CO
Axios

What other airlines are doing amid Southwest's travel chaos

Multiple airlines are working to help travelers get home amid the chaotic mess caused by Southwest Airlines' recent flurry of cancellations and delays. The big picture: Thousands of American travelers have had to rebook their travel plans after Southwest delayed and canceled thousands of flights due to winter storms and the carrier's own scheduling system.
New York Post

Holiday travelers left stranded after Southwest Airlines cancels two-thirds of its flights

After days of paralyzing winter weather across the US on Christmas weekend, thousands of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled — stranding holiday travelers across the country. Over 3,600 flights in and out of the US were canceled on Monday, with an additional 6,120 flights delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest Airlines alone canceled over two thirds of its scheduled flights — roughly 2,700 — as of 5 p.m. Monday. No other American airline company canceled as significant a number of their flights. Southwest canceled around 300 flights in the span of just a half hour at one point...
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations

Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
IOWA STATE
CBS News

Holiday travelers stranded by airline chaos

The travel nightmares continue for Southwest Airlines passengers who remain stranded as the airline continues to cancel thousands of flights daily. Amid the chaos, frustrated travelers have been unable to reach customer service. Tanya Rivero has the latest.
CBS Denver

Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers

Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
DENVER, CO

