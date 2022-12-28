Read full article on original website
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?
"This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal Monday.
Southwest Airlines fiasco: canceled flights, lost luggage keep bringing holiday woes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A combination of the punishing winter storm that struck much of the country over the holiday, bad luck, and poor planning are behind a massive Southwest Airlines meltdown – with thousands of canceled flights and even more lost luggage.Days after Christmas, the crisis continues as the federal government begins to investigate what happened with Southwest. Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is also reaching out in an effort to get answers.Southwest canceled thousands more flights nationwide on Wednesday, accounting for nearly 90% of all canceled flights in the U.S., according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware. More...
disneybymark.com
Southwest Airlines Continues to Cancel Flights, Unable to Rebook Some Passengers Until January 1, 2023
A deadly snow “bomb cyclone” brought heavy snow, strong winds, and zero visibility, causing widespread travel disruptions over the holiday weekend. Airlines were forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights through Monday, according to FlightAware. Many airlines have recovered — more or less, except Southwest Airlines. As...
buzzfeednews.com
People Are Describing Chaotic Scenes Inside Airports After Southwest Canceled More Than 2,700 Flights
After extreme winter weather hit much of the US over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled most of its flights Monday, leaving holiday travelers frustrated and struggling to navigate chaos at multiple airports. The airline had canceled 68% of its 3,900 scheduled flights, and 731 were delayed, as of Monday evening,...
Incredible Photo Shows Hundreds of Unclaimed Bags at Denver Airport Amid Southwest Debacle
The holiday season represents one of the busiest times of the year for travel. This year, AAA expected more than 100 million Americans to drive or fly more than 50 miles to visit family. However, Southwest Airlines recently turned an already chaotic time of year into a nightmare. Following Christmas Sunday, the company canceled thousands of flights, wreaking havoc on holiday travel plans. Now, days after the meltdown began, photos and videos have gone viral showing hundreds of unclaimed bags at airports nationwide. The following shows just a fraction of those unclaimed bags crowding a Denver airport nearly a week after Christmas Eve.
What other airlines are doing amid Southwest's travel chaos
Multiple airlines are working to help travelers get home amid the chaotic mess caused by Southwest Airlines' recent flurry of cancellations and delays. The big picture: Thousands of American travelers have had to rebook their travel plans after Southwest delayed and canceled thousands of flights due to winter storms and the carrier's own scheduling system.
Holiday travelers left stranded after Southwest Airlines cancels two-thirds of its flights
After days of paralyzing winter weather across the US on Christmas weekend, thousands of Southwest Airlines flights have been canceled — stranding holiday travelers across the country. Over 3,600 flights in and out of the US were canceled on Monday, with an additional 6,120 flights delayed, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest Airlines alone canceled over two thirds of its scheduled flights — roughly 2,700 — as of 5 p.m. Monday. No other American airline company canceled as significant a number of their flights. Southwest canceled around 300 flights in the span of just a half hour at one point...
Southwest Airlines cancellation meltdown shows no sign of letup at South Florida airports
The tsunami of Southwest Airlines holiday flight cancellations, accounting for more than half of flights scrubbed in the United States, showed no signs of receding on Wednesday.
Southwest cancels more flights; DOT vows to look at ‘unacceptable’ rate of cancellations
Southwest Airlines canceled 60% of its flights Tuesday morning, saying the severe winter storm that hit the U.S. over the past six days is continuing to wreak havoc for those flying this holiday season. “With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting...
Southwest Pilots Assoc. VP exposes airline's chaotic cancellations as pilots remain 'in the dark'
Vice President of Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Captain Mike Santoro breaks down the key causes of the company's historic flight cancellation breakdown.
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations
Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
50% of all flights canceled around the world today were Southwest flights, as the airline collapsed under strain historic winter storm
Southwest Airlines canceled more flights than any other airline by far over the holiday weekend, creating chaos across the country.
Holiday travelers stranded by airline chaos
The travel nightmares continue for Southwest Airlines passengers who remain stranded as the airline continues to cancel thousands of flights daily. Amid the chaos, frustrated travelers have been unable to reach customer service. Tanya Rivero has the latest.
Southwest Airlines apologizes to stranded passengers
Southwest Airlines says it could take days to rebook tens of thousands of stranded passengers, and nowhere has the airline's meltdown impacted more people than at Denver International Airport. The nation's fourth-largest carrier said it was dealing with "continuing challenges." It canceled more than 70% of its flights on Monday alone. CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White reached out to its PR Team for the latest update for stuck travelers, to which the company responded: "We plan to operate a reduced schedule by flying roughly one-third of our schedule for the next several days. We also implemented a site where Customers can...
travellens.co
Holiday travel horror far from over as canceled DIA flights continue to affect thousands
After a dreadful week of weather-related flight delays and cancellations, U.S. air travelers wishing for clear skies on Tuesday will have to be patient for a few more days, especially if they are traveling with Southwest Airlines. As of 2:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, FlightAware reports that over 2,750 flights...
Southwest Airlines Pilots Union Says Schedule to Normalize by Friday
