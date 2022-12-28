Read full article on original website
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
KTVU FOX 2
'Magical' San Francisco fireworks ring in 2023
SAN FRANCISCO - After the rain finally let up Saturday, many were able to celebrate the new year with fireworks. San Francisco resident Sarah Janjua-Alavi, posted photos on Twitter of the New Year's Eve fireworks show near the Embarcadero and said it was magical and breathtaking. Thousands of spectators took...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area woman, 4 strangers share rental car to Reno after cancelled flight
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Jeanette Bueno is back to relaxing at her home in Pleasanton after a holiday travel adventure she’ll never forget. "It was a blessing, it really was," said Bueno. "It was a blessing we all found each other." Bueno made plans to visit her daughter in Reno...
San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
Texas couple opting to drive 27 hours back home from Bay Area amid Southwest nightmare
"I just don't trust them to get us over there by Saturday": A Texas man says he and his wife are giving up on Southwest after days waiting to get on a flight, and opting to drive 27 hours back home to Houston from San Jose.
KTVU FOX 2
Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day
RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sees mudslides, flooded homes
Major flooding in San Francisco's Bayview damaged several homes. They were red-tagged, leaving residents without a place to stay on New Year’s Eve.
Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance
HONOLULU -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Zoo closes for weeks due to massive sinkhole
OAKLAND - The Oakland Zoo will be shut until mid-January or later due to a huge sinkhole that may grow larger and more obstructive with rainstorms forecast for the Bay Area this week. The sinkhole appeared at the zoo's entrance along Golf Links Road after a culvert collapsed, the zoo...
KTVU FOX 2
First baby of the New Year arrives at Walnut Creek Kaiser
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Baby Ezekiel Laviolette made a grand appearance just minutes into 2023. Ezekiel is the first baby of the New Year in the Bay Area for Kaiser Permanente. He was born at 12:06 a.m. at the Walnut Creek Kaiser. First time parents, Eric and Allison Laviolette of...
Silicon Valley
‘Abandoned’: San Jose, Oakland see air travel collapse amid Southwest cancellations
On Tuesday morning, before the sun rose over the Bay Area, Tracy Hurst was battling torrential rains and howling winds on a 10-hour journey from Portland to rescue her mother. Ita M. Kelly, 78, was stranded at the Oakland airport for five days, left hanging by a full-blown meltdown at Southwest Airlines, and her daughter was not going to let her spend another night alone.
Southwest captain explains why airline had widespread cancellation of scheduled flights across US
Southwest Airlines is apologizing tonight to customers and employees for challenges it calls, "unacceptable." There are widescale disruptions of Southwest Airlines flights in the form of delays and cancellations across the country including at Oakland Int
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rains: Trouble everywhere
OAKLAND, Calif. - Torrential rains struck all over the Bay Area, creating all kinds of havoc, especially with traffic and trees, faster than first responders were comfortable with. We spent a long day on the roads, finding trouble almost everywhere. It was a tour of the Bay in disaster mode.
Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.
SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
First Bay Area baby born in 2023 appears to be in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK -- The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023.Kaiser Permanente spokesman Karl Sonkin said the boy was born at 12:06 a.m. The baby, Ezekiel Laviolette, is in good health and is the first born to parents Eric and Allison Laviolette of Pleasant Hill, according to a Kaiser spokeswoman.Sonkin said two other births occurred early in 2023 at Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara Medical Center, with one baby born at 12:20 a.m. and another just after, at 12:21...
4 unhoused people die in San Jose amid cold temperatures
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The bitter cold and rain can be deadly for people who don't have a roof over their heads. KRON4 spoke with the Santa Clara County coroner's office — they say at least four unhoused people have died from exposure over the past two weeks. "We encourage you to seek shelter […]
KTVU FOX 2
Thousands of PG&E customers lose power in Bay Area storm
Electricity was knocked out to thousands of PG&E customers as heavy rain and strong winds caused damage around the Bay Area. Rio Vista in Solano County had the largest power outage on January 1 with at least 5,000 customers left in the dark.
Bay Area worker dies after getting trapped inside 4-story hopper
The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple Bay Area cities with flooding conditions, road closures, power outages, & evacuations
Multiple local government agencies have announced the closures of various roadways, issued evacuation orders, and launched rescue operations due to flooding conditions throughout the Bay Area. One death may be linked to the storm. A 72-year-old person was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz's Lighthouse Field State Beach,...
