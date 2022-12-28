ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

KTVU FOX 2

'Magical' San Francisco fireworks ring in 2023

SAN FRANCISCO - After the rain finally let up Saturday, many were able to celebrate the new year with fireworks. San Francisco resident Sarah Janjua-Alavi, posted photos on Twitter of the New Year's Eve fireworks show near the Embarcadero and said it was magical and breathtaking. Thousands of spectators took...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day

RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance

HONOLULU  -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
HONOLULU, HI
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Zoo closes for weeks due to massive sinkhole

OAKLAND - The Oakland Zoo will be shut until mid-January or later due to a huge sinkhole that may grow larger and more obstructive with rainstorms forecast for the Bay Area this week. The sinkhole appeared at the zoo's entrance along Golf Links Road after a culvert collapsed, the zoo...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

First baby of the New Year arrives at Walnut Creek Kaiser

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Baby Ezekiel Laviolette made a grand appearance just minutes into 2023. Ezekiel is the first baby of the New Year in the Bay Area for Kaiser Permanente. He was born at 12:06 a.m. at the Walnut Creek Kaiser. First time parents, Eric and Allison Laviolette of...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Silicon Valley

‘Abandoned’: San Jose, Oakland see air travel collapse amid Southwest cancellations

On Tuesday morning, before the sun rose over the Bay Area, Tracy Hurst was battling torrential rains and howling winds on a 10-hour journey from Portland to rescue her mother. Ita M. Kelly, 78, was stranded at the Oakland airport for five days, left hanging by a full-blown meltdown at Southwest Airlines, and her daughter was not going to let her spend another night alone.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rains: Trouble everywhere

OAKLAND, Calif. - Torrential rains struck all over the Bay Area, creating all kinds of havoc, especially with traffic and trees, faster than first responders were comfortable with. We spent a long day on the roads, finding trouble almost everywhere. It was a tour of the Bay in disaster mode.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

KRON4 News

4 unhoused people die in San Jose amid cold temperatures

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The bitter cold and rain can be deadly for people who don't have a roof over their heads. KRON4 spoke with the Santa Clara County coroner's office — they say at least four unhoused people have died from exposure over the past two weeks. "We encourage you to seek shelter […]
SAN JOSE, CA

