There Are 4 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The college football bowl season rolls on today with four more games on the docket. While only one ranked team is in action today, there's plenty for football fans to look forward to. A surprising Kansas team looks to finish on a high note against an SEC foe. Meanwhile, Lane...
Look: Ohio State Star Not Happy With Georgia Trip So Far
The Ohio State Buckeyes are in Atlanta for this weekend's Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. Buckeyes star linebacker Steele Chambers was looking forward to visiting one popular Atlanta tourist destination: the Georgia Aquarium. Unfortunately, those plans were stopped short. "We couldn't get into the aquarium. That sucked," Chambers...
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
Ohio State Football Star Not Feeling Good On Tuesday
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was scheduled to meet with reporters this Tuesday. He didn't show up for his appearance because he's under the weather. Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum provided an update on his teammate. "Oh no, Miyan’s good," Trayanum said, via Eleven Warriors. "He’s just a little...
Stetson Bennett responds to Ohio State Player's "Advantages" comment
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took the stage Wednesday for press availability. Bennett took an opportunity to respond to Jack Sawyer's "advantages" comment.
College football fans shocked by Mel Kiper's QB rankings for 2023 NFL Draft
With the college football season playing its bowl games and the NFL inching towards the playoffs, it's never too early to get a leg-up on the big board for the 2023 NFL Draft, and so far Mel Kiper is turning heads with his picks. The long-time ESPN draft guru recently revealed his top four players ...
The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
Look: Georgia Coach's Comment On Kirk Herbstreit Goes Viral
Saturday's Peach Bowl will mark the second time Georgia has ever faced Ohio State. They last met when the Bulldogs earned a 21-14 win over Kirk Herbstreit's Buckeyes in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp played safety for that Bulldogs squad. On Tuesday, he took a jab...
Ex Tennessee Vols player announces transfer destination
A former Tennessee Vols player announced his transfer destination on Tuesday. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, a true freshman in 2022, announced that he’s transferring to Stanford. Williams-Thomas signed with the Vols as a four-star running back during the 2022 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native played sparingly as a true...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Brutally Honest Response To Will Muschamp
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp made a comment about Kirk Herbstreit that went viral. The duo met in the 1993 Citrus Bowl when Georgia earned a 21-14 win over Kirk Herbstreit's Buckeyes. Muschamp said he knew the Bulldogs would win the game. "Herbstreit got up and threw...
Former Kentucky Star Joining Wildcats Coaching Staff
One of the most respected Kentucky point guards ever is reportedly returning to Lexington as a member of John Calipari's coaching staff. Per KSR's Jack Pilgrim, former UK star Tyler Ulis will join the Wildcats' basketball staff as a student assistant at the start of the new semester. According to...
Football World Reacts To Clemson Quarterback's Parents' Decision
Cade Klubnik's parents reportedly went above and beyond to be in attendance for their son's first collegiate start. Per The Athletic's David Ubben: "Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik’s parents’ flight out of Austin was canceled. They picked up a rental car at 10 p.m., drove overnight and are currently in the middle of a 20-hour drive across the country to Miami for the Orange Bowl, their son’s first college start."
The UGA Keys to Stopping Ohio State's Offense
The Peach Bowl is just a few days out from being played. The top-ranked Bulldogs look to continue their dominant run and keep their hopes of winning back-to-back national championships alive while Ohio State seeks their first title since 2014. These two teams have not played one another since the ...
CJ Stroud names Buckeye WRs that have stepped up during Peach Bowl practices
C.J. Stroud talked about some receivers that have caught his eye during bowl game practices. The Ohio State QB mentioned two players who have really stepped up at Tuesday’s presser. Stroud has no shortage of talent to throw to at Ohio State. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are...
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)
South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud Says Georgia Finished Second In His Recruitment
Less than a month before C.J. Stroud signed with Ohio State, the former four-star quarterback from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., took an official visit to Georgia. He also welcomed Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart for an in-home visit, which made things interesting for the Buckeyes down the stretch. “They were very...
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
Urban Meyer opens up on Ohio State football program under Ryan Day after another double-digit loss to Michigan
Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his seven seasons at Ohio State, but things have changed. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) enters its College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia (13-0) off a 45-23 loss at home over Thanksgiving weekend to Michigan. That followed last year’s loss in Ann Arbor to the Wolverines, as Ryan Day is 1-2 in three-career matchups in The Game. Takes about Ryan Day were loud after the most recent defeat after the Buckeyes were run off the field. Meyer knows how much The Game means to fans, but urged some to take a step back.
