Tiffin, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Female Dollar Tree employee found deceased…suspect in custody

UPPER SANDUSKY—On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m., the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived and found a female employee deceased. A short time later, an officer located a suspect, and he was taken into custody.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo man arrested for having driver's license and loaded gun in car

Bedford Township, Michigan - A 53-year-old Toledo man is at the Monroe County Jail following a traffic stop Friday night. It happened at 11:14 p.m. in the 6200 block of S. Telegraph Rd. According to Deputies, the unidentified man was pulled over near the Michigan/Ohio border for an unknown traffic...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Hancock County police searching for robbery suspect

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Hancock County Sheriff's office is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery. The robbery occurred on Saturday at the Premier Bank on Liberty Street in Arlington at around 9:50 a.m.. Police say the suspect delivered a note to one of the tellers, demanding...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Suspect in officer involved shooting escapes from Columbus hospital

BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department issued the following news release detailing the escape of Jacob Davidson:. Shortly after 8 pm Thursday evening, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob D. Davidson, 38, had escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Board St. Columbus, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
nbc24.com

Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: One killed in Friday morning shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Toledo on Friday. When 13abc crews arrived on scene at the corner of Berdan and Watson around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 30, they noticed an ambulance leaving the scene with a police escort and flashing lights.
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested on Warrant

A Kenton man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers arrested Timothy Reid on the warrant through the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made in the 900 block of East Columbus Street. Reid is being held on...
KENTON, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police: 63 homicides in 2022, 26 remain unsolved

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2022 has been a violent year for the city of Toledo, with 63 homicides so far. 26 of those cases remain unsolved, including the murder of Travis Glenn. Glenn was killed in a random drive-by shooting in October. He was inside his home on Upton with his girlfriend and their three kids when bullets came through the walls.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting

LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Man Arrested in Wyandot County in Connection to Death in Richland County

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 6:33 Wednesday evening from a concerned person regarding Robert Hamman. Hamman, of Shiloh, Ohio was originally reported missing from his father’s residence (Terrence Hamman) where he had been staying. Hamman’s father was found deceased at the residence on...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

300 block of Chester Place, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Thursday. 400 block of South Baxter Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Thursday. 900 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — The destruction of property was reported Thursday evening. 600 block of...
LIMA, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police Division arrests man for domestic violence

Bowling Green Police arrested a man Wednesday for domestic violence after he reportedly kicked a woman and threatened to throw her down the stairs. Jared Smith, 19, of Bowling Green, was taken to Wood County Jail. Police received a call around 11:45 p.m. of a domestic violence incident in progress...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
