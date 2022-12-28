Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Female Dollar Tree employee found deceased…suspect in custody
UPPER SANDUSKY—On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m., the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived and found a female employee deceased. A short time later, an officer located a suspect, and he was taken into custody.
13abc.com
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete inside store, police say
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio store on New Year’s Day, the city’s police chief told 13abc. Officers received a call around 4:25 p.m. Sunday for a man waving a weapon...
nbc24.com
Toledo man arrested for having driver's license and loaded gun in car
Bedford Township, Michigan - A 53-year-old Toledo man is at the Monroe County Jail following a traffic stop Friday night. It happened at 11:14 p.m. in the 6200 block of S. Telegraph Rd. According to Deputies, the unidentified man was pulled over near the Michigan/Ohio border for an unknown traffic...
Hancock County police searching for robbery suspect
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Hancock County Sheriff's office is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery. The robbery occurred on Saturday at the Premier Bank on Liberty Street in Arlington at around 9:50 a.m.. Police say the suspect delivered a note to one of the tellers, demanding...
crawfordcountynow.com
Suspect in officer involved shooting escapes from Columbus hospital
BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department issued the following news release detailing the escape of Jacob Davidson:. Shortly after 8 pm Thursday evening, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Jacob D. Davidson, 38, had escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital located at 2200 W. Board St. Columbus, Ohio.
13abc.com
TPD look to ID theft suspect accused of punching, threatening loss prevention employee
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect accused of punching and threatening to shoot a loss prevention employee when stealing clothing from the Franklin Park Mall. According to police records, it happened at the Macy’s in West Toledo on Dec. 19. TPD...
13abc.com
Neighbors say area is “going down-hill” after a Toledo shooting kills one man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Friday morning at the corner of Berdan and Watson. The Toledo Police Department said they are still trying to figure out who was involved, and why. Neighbors told 13abc that the violence only continues to get worse.
nbc24.com
Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
13abc.com
TPD: One killed in Friday morning shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Toledo on Friday. When 13abc crews arrived on scene at the corner of Berdan and Watson around 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 30, they noticed an ambulance leaving the scene with a police escort and flashing lights.
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested on Warrant
A Kenton man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers arrested Timothy Reid on the warrant through the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made in the 900 block of East Columbus Street. Reid is being held on...
13abc.com
Toledo Police: 63 homicides in 2022, 26 remain unsolved
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 2022 has been a violent year for the city of Toledo, with 63 homicides so far. 26 of those cases remain unsolved, including the murder of Travis Glenn. Glenn was killed in a random drive-by shooting in October. He was inside his home on Upton with his girlfriend and their three kids when bullets came through the walls.
Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting
LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
13abc.com
Teens accused of shooting up casket at Toledo funeral indicted
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three teenagers accused of shooting up a casket at a Toledo funeral. According to court records, the grand jury indicted Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones, and Lupe Hernandez III on Thursday in connection to the 2021 shooting of a casket outside of River of Life Church on Upton. A judge ordered the three teenagers to be tried as adults just last month.
Man arrested Wednesday after father found dead Christmas Eve
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Shiloh, Ohio, man previously reported missing from his father's Richland County home was arrested Wednesday after his father was found dead in the home on Christmas Eve. The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office received a call Wednesday night "from a concerned person regarding Robert...
wktn.com
Man Arrested in Wyandot County in Connection to Death in Richland County
The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 6:33 Wednesday evening from a concerned person regarding Robert Hamman. Hamman, of Shiloh, Ohio was originally reported missing from his father’s residence (Terrence Hamman) where he had been staying. Hamman’s father was found deceased at the residence on...
Police calls
300 block of Chester Place, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Thursday. 400 block of South Baxter Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Thursday. 900 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — The destruction of property was reported Thursday evening. 600 block of...
SPCA: Reward offered after dogs found skinned in Allen County
LIMA, Ohio (WCMH) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of someone who allegedly skinned two dogs, then left them on the side of the road in northwest Ohio. In a Facebook post, the Ohio SPCA and Human Society asked the public’s help after two skinned dogs were found Saturday […]
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division arrests man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police arrested a man Wednesday for domestic violence after he reportedly kicked a woman and threatened to throw her down the stairs. Jared Smith, 19, of Bowling Green, was taken to Wood County Jail. Police received a call around 11:45 p.m. of a domestic violence incident in progress...
hometownstations.com
Lima Police remind people not to discharge firearms on New Year's and to follow new fireworks law
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department asks that people celebrate the new year in a safe way. The LPD reminds people that it is illegal to discharge a firearm straight up into the air at any time, even when celebrating the arrival of a new year. Bullets still come back down with enough force to cause harm to others or damage property.
13abc.com
Three hospitalized in Toledo crash involving trash truck
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a trash truck and an SUV in Toledo on Friday, according to officials at the scene. It happened at Reynolds and Angola early Friday afternoon. Officials tell 13abc emergency crews took three people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
