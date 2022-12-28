Pamela Rose Clark (1952 -2022)

Pamela Rose Clark, a registered nurse and mother of two who also took care of sick relatives even as she was on disability, died Dec. 11 at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center in Rapid City, S.D. She was 70.

She suffered from dementia for the past 10 years, her daughter Anne Clark said.

Mrs. Clark was a registered nurse at what is now ProMedica Flower Hospital for about 10 years, caring for trauma patients, until the mid-1980s when she couldn’t work anymore because of advanced rheumatoid arthritis.

Before working as a nurse, she was a waitress at different times at several cities across the nation as she followed her husband, Tim Clark, to naval bases when he served in the Navy in the 1970s.

In the 1990s, Mrs. Clark was a self-employed medical transcriptionist and later, in the late 2000s, helped Mr. Clark start a veterinarian clinic in Black Hawk, S.D., and then helped him run it until her health declined around 2012.

“She loved being a nurse and she loved helping people,” Ms. Clark said. “And she always taught us that if you can help, you should help.”

Mrs. Clark cared for people who were sick and needing help both in and outside the hospital.

“She was always taking care of someone, whether it was her parents or her husband’s parents,” including the time when Mrs. Clark was disabled with arthritis — even as she was raising her children — and until she was diagnosed with dementia, her daughter said.

Born Dec. 8, 1952, in Toledo to Virginia and John Barwiler, she graduated in 1970 from Libbey High School and a few months later married Tim Clark, her high school sweetheart.

In the late 1970s, she got a bachelor’s in nursing, obtained a registered nurse certificate, and got hired at Flower Hospital.

Mrs. Clark was one of the first people in her family to graduate from college and work in health care and was very proud of it, Ms. Clark said.

“She was always there for us, and she made sure we had what we needed, and she continued to be a caregiver to her children and grandchildren,” she said.

In her free time, she enjoyed caring for her pet animals that over the years included dogs, cats, horses, and birds.

Mrs. Clark also liked to read novels, cook for her family, grow flowers and vegetables in her garden, and travel.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Barwiler.

Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Tim Clark; son, Ben Clark; daughter, Anne Clark, and three grandchildren.

A celebration of life ceremony will be private.

The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Zoo.