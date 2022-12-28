ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Editorial: Return the money

By Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kry4A_0jwE6fCW00

The indictment against crypto kingpin Sam Bankman-Fried says he made “tens of millions of dollars in illegal campaign contributions,” to both Democrat and Republican candidates and campaign committees.

A full accounting of the campaign contributions connected to FTX, the crypto currency trading exchange created by Mr. Bankman-Fried, totals $73 million.

The FTX-related campaign contributions from Mr. Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives were stolen from investors’ trading accounts, according to federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Now a bipartisan political scramble is under way to give the money to charity, as if elected officials get to make that choice.

The money the pols are coughing up was never Mr. Bankman-Fried’s to contribute; it was taken from the victims of the FTX bankruptcy.

Federal prosecutors say “all of this dirty money was used to buy bipartisan influence and impact the direction of public policy in Washington.”

Mr. Bankman-Fried was actively working the political system to get crypto currency trading regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission rather than the Securities and Exchange Commission. The commodity commission’s regulations are much lighter than the SEC rules, and the appearance of government oversight would add a massive influx of new investment from Wall Street money managers and the pension funds that supply much of their money.

Both the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio and the Ohio Public Employees Retirement Fund lost money on FTX investments made through private equity funds in their portfolio.

More problematic in the long run is the bubble in Ohio pension assets the nonpublic part of the portfolio reveals when a total scam like FTX is showing a $32 billion valuation.

There was even a foolish push in Congress that we previously commented on (“No Crypto in 401(k)s,” Oct. 8) to exempt crypto from Employee Retirement Income Security Act laws and open the door to 401(k) accounts for the manufactured currency.

Now elected officials can’t get rid of the crypto campaign contributions fast enough, but those trying to divert the FTX-related money to charities better be ready to use their own personal money to make good on the contribution. If U.S. bankruptcy law is followed, the FTX money must be clawed back to become part of the settlement.

If the rightful owners of the money used for the political campaign contributions want to send the pennies of the dollars they ultimately get through the bankruptcy process to charity, that’s their business.

But lawmakers must be expected to follow the law and send the dirty money from FTX back to the bankruptcy trustee for distribution to the victims of the FTX theft.

Red-faced politicians trying to distance themselves from Mr. Bankman-Fried are better advised to keep the money in their campaign accounts until advised what to do by the courts.

