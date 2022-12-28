Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga lift Warriors in clutch vs. Hornets

SAN FRANCISCO – The future of the Warriors franchise likely lies in the hands of youngsters like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga.

This season started off rocky for both players but they’ve been finding a rhythm in the past month or so. In Tuesday’s 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets – one that got more intense than it should have – Poole and Kuminga carried the Dubs in the final, deciding moments.

In a great showcase for the franchise’s second timeline, Poole showed why many think he’s destined for stardom, while Kuminga asserted himself and proved he’s a special talent. The Warriors let the Hornets tie the game up in the second half after leading by as many as 18. Instead of the vets doing the heavy lifting, the young Dubs were responsible for the late-game close out.

"First, it builds their confidence, which is great," Klay Thompson said of Poole and Kuminga. "I know it builds coach's confidence to be able to trust them. I mean, Jordan was magnificent with the ball in his hands towards the end, making huge plays, setting guys up. ... Incredibly proud (of Kuminga). Just huge buckets down the stretch while playing full court defense on (LaMelo) Ball. Without him, his effort, we would not have won tonight."

That's some big-time praise from the four-time champ Thompson. Poole and Kuminga affected the games in different ways down the stretch.

It’s hard to find a saucier handle than Poole’s in the NBA. In the final minute Tuesday, the 23-year-old shook Hornets big man Mason Plumlee with a pair of mesmerizing moves. First, he put him in a blender with a through the legs dribble for hitting an easy layup.

Then he spun in him into the hardwood to set up the dagger for Kuminga, as he slammed down a dunk with 21.8 seconds to help seal the victory.

Poole's game is flashy but he keeps it pretty ho-hum in his post-game press conferences afterwards.

"I definitely want those moments at the end of the game," Poole said. "Just gotta rise to the occasion."

Speaking of rising up: Kuminga did his thing.

Kuminga, 20, took over the game in the final couple of minutes, as he had one sequence where he got a steal, a huge rebound and a dunk in the span of less than 60 seconds.

He also hit a floater over Gordon Hayward with 1:22 left to and the shot clock winding down to make it a four-point game. Draymond Green clearly loved the effort, as he got fired up with Kuminga once he reached the bench, damn near knocking him off his feet with a shove.

Kuminga said he relished the opportunity to close out the game, as his fourth-quarter playing time has been spotty this season.

"They were just proud and happy to see me do that," Kuminga said of the bench's reaction. "Fourth quarter – I don't usually get to be in that game at that moment – but if coach trusts you in that moment, you just gotta go out an execute things and make things happen."

Kuminga also spent a lot of time defending LaMelo, who scored 21 points on 7-of-25 shooting (2-of-11 from 3) with three turnovers in an off-night. Kuminga finished a perfect 6-of-6 from the field for 14 points with six rebounds.

"I feel like I can do pretty much (do) everything on the floor at this point," Kuminga said. "Just not a shooter as Steph or Klay or Jordan, but when it comes to getting the job the done, I'm one of the people who can go out there and get it done."

Poole showed great ability to get to the rim, finishing with 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting, but he went just 1-of-7 from the 3-point line.

Defensively, Poole still leaves some to be desired. He piled up four fouls after getting beat by his man on drives and also still has problems navigating screens. For coach Steve Kerr, Poole's defense is still his biggest work in progress.

"There's another level Jordan can get to, for sure," Kerr said. "Just in terms of defending without fouling and getting back transition-wise. There's ways can he can continue to improve. His offensive game has been brilliant. All the shot-making, creating for us out there. What I love about Jordan is he's very coachable and puts in the time. ... That's kinda the next step for him, to get better defensively."

Poole's contributions are also magnified in the Warriors' current stretch without Steph Curry, who is expected to be re-evaluated in early January for his left shoulder injury. One day, Poole could take over the torch completely from Curry, who's gotta retire some time.

For now, the Warriors are happy with any win they can get shorthanded -- as Andrew Wiggins remains out due to illness until at least Friday. James Wiseman and Moses Moody also filled in as solid role players Tuesday, but Poole and Kuminga stole the show.

For a franchise that's pitting its future success on the 23-and-under nucleus, Tuesday's tough win served as a solid stepping stone.