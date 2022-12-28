ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga lift Warriors in clutch vs. Hornets

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20CFnW_0jwE6I5v00

SAN FRANCISCO – The future of the Warriors franchise likely lies in the hands of youngsters like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga.

This season started off rocky for both players but they’ve been finding a rhythm in the past month or so. In Tuesday’s 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets – one that got more intense than it should have – Poole and Kuminga carried the Dubs in the final, deciding moments.

In a great showcase for the franchise’s second timeline, Poole showed why many think he’s destined for stardom, while Kuminga asserted himself and proved he’s a special talent. The Warriors let the Hornets tie the game up in the second half after leading by as many as 18. Instead of the vets doing the heavy lifting, the young Dubs were responsible for the late-game close out.

"First, it builds their confidence, which is great," Klay Thompson said of Poole and Kuminga. "I know it builds coach's confidence to be able to trust them. I mean, Jordan was magnificent with the ball in his hands towards the end, making huge plays, setting guys up. ... Incredibly proud (of Kuminga). Just huge buckets down the stretch while playing full court defense on (LaMelo) Ball. Without him, his effort, we would not have won tonight."

That's some big-time praise from the four-time champ Thompson. Poole and Kuminga affected the games in different ways down the stretch.

It’s hard to find a saucier handle than Poole’s in the NBA. In the final minute Tuesday, the 23-year-old shook Hornets big man Mason Plumlee with a pair of mesmerizing moves. First, he put him in a blender with a through the legs dribble for hitting an easy layup.

Then he spun in him into the hardwood to set up the dagger for Kuminga, as he slammed down a dunk with 21.8 seconds to help seal the victory.

Poole's game is flashy but he keeps it pretty ho-hum in his post-game press conferences afterwards.

"I definitely want those moments at the end of the game," Poole said. "Just gotta rise to the occasion."

Speaking of rising up: Kuminga did his thing.

Kuminga, 20, took over the game in the final couple of minutes, as he had one sequence where he got a steal, a huge rebound and a dunk in the span of less than 60 seconds.

He also hit a floater over Gordon Hayward with 1:22 left to and the shot clock winding down to make it a four-point game. Draymond Green clearly loved the effort, as he got fired up with Kuminga once he reached the bench, damn near knocking him off his feet with a shove.

Kuminga said he relished the opportunity to close out the game, as his fourth-quarter playing time has been spotty this season.

"They were just proud and happy to see me do that," Kuminga said of the bench's reaction. "Fourth quarter – I don't usually get to be in that game at that moment – but if coach trusts you in that moment, you just gotta go out an execute things and make things happen."

Kuminga also spent a lot of time defending LaMelo, who scored 21 points on 7-of-25 shooting (2-of-11 from 3) with three turnovers in an off-night. Kuminga finished a perfect 6-of-6 from the field for 14 points with six rebounds.

"I feel like I can do pretty much (do) everything on the floor at this point," Kuminga said. "Just not a shooter as Steph or Klay or Jordan, but when it comes to getting the job the done, I'm one of the people who can go out there and get it done."

Poole showed great ability to get to the rim, finishing with 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting, but he went just 1-of-7 from the 3-point line.

Defensively, Poole still leaves some to be desired. He piled up four fouls after getting beat by his man on drives and also still has problems navigating screens. For coach Steve Kerr, Poole's defense is still his biggest work in progress.

"There's another level Jordan can get to, for sure," Kerr said. "Just in terms of defending without fouling and getting back transition-wise. There's ways can he can continue to improve. His offensive game has been brilliant. All the shot-making, creating for us out there. What I love about Jordan is he's very coachable and puts in the time. ... That's kinda the next step for him, to get better defensively."

Poole's contributions are also magnified in the Warriors' current stretch without Steph Curry, who is expected to be re-evaluated in early January for his left shoulder injury. One day, Poole could take over the torch completely from Curry, who's gotta retire some time.

For now, the Warriors are happy with any win they can get shorthanded -- as Andrew Wiggins remains out due to illness until at least Friday. James Wiseman and Moses Moody also filled in as solid role players Tuesday, but Poole and Kuminga stole the show.

For a franchise that's pitting its future success on the 23-and-under nucleus, Tuesday's tough win served as a solid stepping stone.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets

Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers are on their third quarterback of the season, but still very much in the playoff hunt. More than that, the team has already clinched their division, despite starting a rookie quarterback for the final few games of the season. Former Iowa State standout Brock Purdy has executed the 49ers offense well without making many mistakes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine

When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL

The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future

Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Sports

LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thecomeback.com

NBA Hall of Fame coach blasts ring chasers

Nowadays in the NBA, it’s not a surprise to see one major superstar join another one to create a “Super Team.” It all began when LeBron James decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to join Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat to win championships, now it’s a common thing.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Disturbing James Dolan Report

Knicks owner James Dolan is making headlines this Thursday for the wrong reasons. Ethan Strauss released a detailed report that discusses the "Code of Conduct" for Knicks and Rangers games at Madison Square Garden. Brett Klein, a Merrill Lynch financial advisor, apparently deals with harassing visits and warnings from security...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy