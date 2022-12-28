Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchStill UnsolvedWhite Plains, NY
zip06.com
Kulmann Leads By Example After Facing Tragic Loss
Old Saybrook boys’ basketball Head Coach Chris Perras said senior forward and tri-captain Bradley Kulmann leads by example on and off the court. The senior has been a consistent presence for the Rams this season, leading Old Saybrook to a 3-0 record and claiming Sports Person of the Week honors. For Kulmann, being a good leader for those around him is personal, and has been, dating back to a tragic loss he suffered when he was five.
UC Daily Campus
Men’s Basketball: No. 2 UConn takes care of business at XL in win over Villanova
Late in the first half of Wednesday night’s contest, UConn guard Andre Jackson found himself with the ball in the corner. He made a hesitation move, created a lot of space between him and his defender, and nailed his 3-point attempt to much applause from the crowd. And then...
No. 2 UConn aims for 10th straight home win
HARTFORD, Conn. — The UConn men’s basketball team has won their last nine home games in a row. They seek to continue that hot streak in their Wednesday matchup against Villanova. It’s the first game of the season between the two squads. No. 2 UConn is 2-0 against...
New Britain Herald
Meriden man seriously injured in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man was seriously injured during a car crash in Southington on Wednesday. State police identified the victim who was seriously hurt as Cesar Rodriguez, 42. The other driver involved has been identified as Miguel Sanchez-Mendez, 49, who also resides in Meriden. According to state police,...
I-95S in Waterford reopens following crash
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-95 South in Waterford is reopened following a two-car crash, according to the Connecticut DOT. The highway was closed between exits 83 and 82, and officials say the crash took place just before 7 a.m. Authorities have not released whether or not any injuries were reported from this incident. They have […]
valleypressextra.com
Canton community mourns death of CHS student
CANTON - The community is mourning the loss of Canton High School junior Raheim Nelson, who was killed – along with his mother - in a Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Canton High School 11th grader, Raheim Dante...
zip06.com
Andrew Stavrides: Good Training and Fairness Goes a Long Way
Being a police officer can be a difficult job anywhere, and a thankless job for so many. The position of safeguarding one’s community can be an intimidating task for many, but with advanced training and knowledge in the matters of law enforcement, the job can be performed at the utmost best. That is what North Haven Police Department (NHPD) Deputy Chief Andrew Stavrides discovered after having recently graduated as part of the 284th Session class at the FBI National Academy, which he joined for its “reputation for being world-class training for police leaders and executives,” he said.
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
Bristol, Hartford police hiring dozens of officers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police departments across Connecticut have been perpetually hiring officers to make up for the wave of those exiting the profession, but one department is making an especially strong push to bring new faces to the force. “I mean, honestly, we could use about 50 officers,” said Sgt. Steve Austin with the […]
News 12
Officials: Bobcat attacks man in east Hartford town
A man was attacked by a bobcat in the town of Colombia, Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials say. The incident happened on Friday on Hunt Road while the man was walking. Colombia Animal Control responded to the area after the report, but was unable to locate the...
Ralph Nader to announce new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have started to abandon coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader plans to announce the publication of the pilot edition of The Winsted Citizen. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will be the […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut is a special time, with the state transforming into a snowy wonderland. But among all the snow-covered towns and villages, there is one place that stands out as the snowiest of them all. With its frosty winds and seemingly endless blankets of fresh powder, this town is a winter lover’s paradise. From its small-town charm to its picturesque landscapes, this is a town that truly embraces the magic of winter. Let’s explore this frozen place and discover all it has to offer!
connecticuthistory.org
Birth of the Brass Valley
The brass industry in Waterbury began in the mid-18th century and provided an alternative for people struggling to make a living off the rocky, exhausted soil. In 1802, Southington brothers Abel and Levi Porter moved to Waterbury and joined pewter button makers Henry, Silas, and Samuel Grilley to form Abel Porter and Company, the first rolling brass mill in the US. Brass ingots from old copper kettles and stills were alloyed with zinc and sent to iron mills in Litchfield for rolling into sheets and then returned to Waterbury to be finished by horse-powered steel rollers. The Porter brothers were likely the first in the US to make brass using this direct fusion of zinc and copper.
caribbeanlife.com
‘Jamaica Day’ declared in Connecticut for inaugural non-stop flight
Dec.15, 2022 was declared “Jamaica Day” by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, via a proclamation, as part of the celebration of an inaugural non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut to Montego Bay in Jamaica. The service started on Thursday, Dec.15, fulfilling ongoing efforts to establish a nonstop...
Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
Waterbury man faces charges in Southington
They were finally able to make contact with the driver, 35-year old Ricot Cassamajor. Police also secured two handguns he had in his vehicle. He’s scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court January sixth.
newstalknewengland.com
4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning
Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
One injured in Garland Street shooting in Springfield
One person was injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Springfield.
Guardrail impales car
MANCHESTER — Minor injuries were reported after a guardrail impaled a vehicle that crashed into it on Interstate 384 Monday afternoon. Officials from Manchester Fire Rescue EMS said a single vehicle accident caused the guardrail to separate and then impale a black sedan. The guardrail traveled through the center...
Officials ID 32-year-old man killed in Waterbury double shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials have announced the name of a 32-year-old man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Waterbury. Dennis Rolon, of Waterbury, was killed after being shot Monday night while sitting in a parked vehicle outside of 264 Walnut St. A 22-year-old man in the vehicle was also shot, and […]
