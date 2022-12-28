When Doug Wilson stated that the Sharks were “not as far away as people think” during the 2020-21 season, he wasn’t wrong (from ‘Doug Wilson on Sharks Outlook: ‘We’re not as far away as people think,” The Mercury News, May 12, 2021). The problem was they didn’t have the talent in their pipeline to compensate for the absences of Joe Pavelski, Evander Kane, and Joonas Donskoi. Those holes have been so glaring for the past three seasons, that it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that their replacements could already be in the system.

