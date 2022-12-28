Read full article on original website
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperatures
BAYTOWN TOWNSHIP, Minn. - George Musser, a 20-year-old student at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, was found dead in Baytown Township on Christmas Day after missing early on Christmas Eve morning.
