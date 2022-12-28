ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, WI

saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota basketball announces cancellation of nonconference game

Minnesota basketball is canceling a nonconference game, the program announced Wednesday. Originally slated to play Alcorn State on Thursday, Minnesota announced that game would be canceled with no makeup date scheduled for the game. According to the press release, the cancellation comes about due to travel-related complications for Alcorn State.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck updates Tanner Morgan's status for Pinstripe Bowl

PJ Fleck, Minnesota’s head coach, made the announcement that Tanner Morgan has been cleared to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Syracuse. The Minnesota quarterback suffered an upper-body injury at the end of the first half against Nebraska. Athan Kaliakmanis has started for the remaining four weeks of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
QSR Web

A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
ALTOONA, WI
Hastings Star Gazette

Historic Todd Field wall in Hastings may ultimately be demolished

Big changes are inbound to Hastings as the Highway 61 Corridor Project continues to take shape, and they could dramatically impact the historic Todd Field wall. The Highway 61 Corridor Project in Hastings has been gestating since the City declared the highway a top redevelopment priority in 2018, and while concepts for the project have been developed, nothing is set in stone. One burning question that remains is what to do with the historic Todd Field wall that runs adjacent to the highway.
HASTINGS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

No people hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire Tuesday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a fire at a duplex in Eau Claire Tuesday morning. Eau Claire Fire & Rescue said that at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to the 5700 block of Christopher Drive on Eau Claire’s northwest side for a report of a fire.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
seehafernews.com

Western Wisconsin Killer Wants New Trial

A young woman from western Wisconsin who’s serving a life sentence for stabbing a man to death back in 2018 wants a new trial. Ezra McCandless’ lawyers this week filed a motion for a new trial, ticking off a laundry list of things they said were problematic with her first case.
DUNN COUNTY, WI

