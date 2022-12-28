Read full article on original website
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver is on Track to Spend $3 Million Supporting Migrants this YearTom HandyDenver, CO
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmarkDavid HeitzDenver, CO
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver contributor round-up: Ways to ring in the new year in the Mile High CityMike RomanoDenver, CO
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs just keep on winning. They outclassed the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 to book their third straight win. They enter this weekend as heavy favorites against an embattled Denver Broncos squad that cannot seem to sort itself out. Kansas City and Denver collide at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17, with the looking to maybe overtake the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC. Keep in mind that the Chiefs are at 12-3. They have won the AFC West, and they can still potentially steal home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs if they win here and the Bills lose to the Bengals. That should give the Chiefs a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Chiefs Week 17 predictions as they take on the Broncos.
Peyton Manning Reveals Whether He Would Consider Coaching Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning is pretty sure about his future, and it doesn't involve a whistle or clipboard. When asked about the possibility of taking over the Denver Broncos vacant coaching job, Manning didn't mince words. "I don't think so," he said, twice, according to TMZ. The Broncos fired ...
Giants’ Wink Martindale ready to go after Colts’ Nick Foles: ‘There’s definitely blood in the water’
The Chargers sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles seven times on Monday night. So what does that make Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale think, entering Sunday’s win-and-in home game against Indianapolis?
Davante Adams responds as Derek Car reportedly leaves Raiders amid demotion: 'The reason why I came here'
With Derek Carr out as starting quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on without him in the locker room. Meanwhile, his Raiders teammates including close friend Davante Adams have responded to the news. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was taking over for...
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.
Golf Digest
Josh Allen absolutely clowned on his fellow AFC East quarterbacks while recruiting Von Miller last March
On more than a few occasions this NFL season, the AFC East race did not appear like it would play out the way we all thought it would - with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills easily taking the top spot for the third straight season and officially planting their flag as the new AFC East juggernaut. The new-look Miami Dolphins, and the much-improved New York Jets, both had something to say about that. Even the New England Patriots, despite a slow start, crept back into the fold before Thanksgiving.
Stable Chiefs face reeling Broncos in midst of playoff push
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps the most stable franchise in the NFL these days, led by a coach in Andy Reid who commands league-wide respect and a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who is in the mix for a second MVP award. So it's...
New Jersey shutters Citrus Bowl bets over Drew Brees’ PointsBet deal
Having an assistant coach as the face of your sportsbook is turning into an issue for PointsBet. Drew Brees was brought in to be an interim assistant coach at his alma mater Purdue a couple of weeks ago, and it was already known that the Boilermakers would be competing at the Citrus Bowl against No. 16 LSU on Jan. 2. PointsBet, however, had a relationship with the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who was the brand ambassador for the sportsbook since June 2021, and even reportedly was given an equity stake in the company. Ahead of Purdue’s bowl game, PointsBet cited that their ambassador relationship with Brees had to end due to various gambling and legal regulations. As a result, all bets that have been made on Purdue’s Citrus Bowl Game vs. LSU on PointsBet had to be stopped and voided due to New Jersey state laws. Most books have Purdue as a roughly 14.5-point underdog against LSU in the Citrus Bowl, which will kick off on Monday at 1 p.m. EST.
Chiefs face Broncos as they try to keep pace atop AFC
DENVER (4-11) at KANSAS CITY (12-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Broncos 34-28 on Dec. 11 in Denver. LAST WEEK: Broncos lost to Rams 51-14; Chiefs beat Seahawks 24-10 BRONCOS OFFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (23), PASS (20), SCORING (32) BRONCOS DEFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (16), PASS...
NFL Survivor League Week 17: Consider Justin Herbert, Streaking Chargers
NFL survivor league players are down to the final two weeks of the regular season, and now is when a season-long strategy really tends to pay off. If you have continued to save some of the best teams in the league — Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, etc. — chances are you’ve done so with Week 17 in mind. Especially since Week 18 tends to be a bit more of a mystery as playoff positions lock up. Those aforementioned players surely will go with their long-awaited selections. Others, however, might be left scraping and seeking matchups as they’ve already selected the top teams. We’ve kept both those situations in mind for this exercise.
Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Unloads on Staffer Before Alamo Bowl
Texas (8-5) head football coach Steve Sarkisian was fired up ahead of his team’s matchup against No. 12 Washington (11-2) in the Valero Alamo Bowl Thursday. Perhaps a little too fired up, as one broadcast crew member found out. With his Longhorns ready to explode out of the tunnel at the Alamodome, Sarkisian appeared to be locked in. But after the broadcast crew member put his hands on Sarkisian to hold him back, the second-year head coach came unglued.
Colts vs. Giants: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) and New York Giants (8-6-1) are just about set for a Week 17 matchup at MetLife Stadium. While Vegas has the Giants sitting comfortably as 5.5-point home favorites, let’s take a look at how the experts around the league are viewing this matchup:. Expert Pick...
Dawgs in final preps ahead of Saturday’s Peach Bowl and CFP semifinal
At long last, it’s nearly time to settle things on the field between Georgia and Ohio State. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, also serving as a semifinal in the College Football Playoff, is set to go with an 8 p.m. Saturday kickoff inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The two head...
Former Chiefs HC Dick Vermeil to serve as drum honoree vs. Broncos in Week 17
The Kansas City Chiefs have selected their drum honoree for their final home game of the regular season. Recently inducted Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Dick Vermeil will serve as the team’s drum leader on Sunday. Vermeil, of course, coached the Chiefs from 2001-2005. During his tenure with the team, Vermeil coached up some all-time franchise greats such as QB Trent Green, RB Priest Holmes, TE Tony Gonzalez, WR Dante Hall, LT Willie Roaf, RG Will Shields and more.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Should Keep It Simple Vs Broncos
For the final time in the 2022 regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting a division rival at Arrowhead Stadium. The Denver Broncos will look to end their losing streak against the Chiefs, once again. Kansas City has now won 14 consecutive games against this particular opponent. Earlier this season, the game was out of hand early, as the Chiefs jumped out to a 27-0 lead over the Broncos in Denver. Yet, the Broncos made it tight at the end, only losing by six points.
Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
