Temps out of the deep freeze; forecast highs in the 50s by Thursday!

Temps finally above freezing

With a second straight day of sun mixed with clouds and strengthening winds out of the southwest, temps are expected to surge into the 30s – topping out in the lower 40s by mid-afternoon Wednesday.  When temps climb above the 32 degree mark around 11 AM, it will be the first time Chicago has recorded a temp of 32 degrees or warmer since a little after noon last Thursday, December 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p38L2_0jwE5J5H00

Thursday’s forecast

At levels 2,000 to 5,000 feet above the ground a strong 40-60 mph low level jet will deliver very warm air aloft over our area, creating an inversion or in other words an increase in temps with height.  This inversion will trap moisture at ground level creating clouds, drizzle and fog Thursday night into Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18s3Dn_0jwE5J5H00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRydH_0jwE5J5H00

    Strong Plains warming a sign of things to come forChicago Wednesday and Thursday

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gN5M_0jwE5J5H00

    How much warmer than the same period Monday?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4EYH_0jwE5J5H00

    Plains warming reaches Chicago Wednesday afternoon

    Wednesday’s predicted mid-afternoon temperatures

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQleF_0jwE5J5H00

    More snow in Buffalo

    Remarkable snowfall tallies continue to pile up in Buffalo, N.Y.
    5th straight day of snow Tuesday pushes seasonal total above 100″—more than 8 feet. The total exceeds what typically falls during an entire snow season.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTtEC_0jwE5J5H00
    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

