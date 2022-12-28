ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss Bowl Scouting Report: Texas Tech Has New Spark in 2022

By David Edelstein
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

Sports Zone 12’s sister station KLBK in Lubbock, Texas is known as Red Raider Nation.

WJTV Sports Reporter David Edelstein speaks with KLBK Sports Reporter Mason Horodyski to get a sense of the scouting report for Texas Tech that you wouldn’t get from the stats alone.

