Tuesday's Scores

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Miles Brach’s points helped South Dakota defeat St. Thomas 92-84 on Thursday night. Branch went of from the field for the Coyotes (6-8, 1-1 Summit League). Tasos Kamateros scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Kruz Perrott-Hunt was 7 of 14 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 19 points. Andrew Rohde finished with 22 points and five assists for the Tommies (11-5, 2-1). Parker Bjorklund added 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for St. Thomas. Brooks Allen also had 17 points. Both teams play again on Saturday. South Dakota hosts Western Illinois and St. Thomas travels to play South Dakota State.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO