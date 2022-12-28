ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Doncic has 60-21-10, rallies Mavs to wild OT win over Knicks

By SCHUYLER DIXON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpOze_0jwE4sV900
1 of 6

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

Dallas was down nine with 33 seconds left in regulation before getting even in a back-and-forth sequence capped by Doncic missing a free throw on purpose, ending up with the loose ball on the rebound and hitting a jumper for a 115-115 tie with 1.0 seconds remaining.

The first 60-point game in Dallas history also included Doncic’s career high in rebounds and was the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history. The 23-year-old superstar had his seventh triple-double of the season.

The Mavericks moved three games over .500 with a fourth consecutive victory, both marks matching their season bests.

Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 33 points and Dallas native Julius Randle had 29 points and 18 rebounds for the Knicks, who lost a fourth consecutive game coming off an eight-game winning streak, their longest in almost nine years.

Jalen Brunson missed the game with a hip injury, unable to play in what would have been his return to Dallas.

After Miles McBride missed one of two free throws with 11.5 seconds left, Spender Dinwiddie, who scored 25 points, hit a 3-pointer to get Dallas within 113-112.

McBride made both free throws the next time for a 115-112 lead with 7.7 seconds to go, then Grimes fouled Doncic before the Dallas superstar could attempt a potential tying 3-pointer.

The Mavericks inserted seldom-used center JaVale McGee for the rebound, and Dallas kept the ball alive on Doncic’s intentional miss. The ball bounced to the Slovenian star, and he hit the 11-foot jumper for the tie.

Dallas led for less than a minute of regulation but never trailed in overtime. Doncic put the Mavs ahead for good at 118-116 with two free throws midway through the extra period.

Brunson missed his first game of the season in his first visit to Dallas, where the point guard spent his first four seasons before signing with the Knicks in free agency last summer.

The two-time NCAA champion from Villanova got to play against his former team in early December in New York, when the Mavericks rolled to a 121-100 victory.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Starting for Brunson, Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 15 assists and scored 13 points. ... Mitchell Robinson had a career-high 20 points and 16 rebounds.

Mavericks: F Dorian Finney-Smith will miss at least two more weeks with a right adductor strain that has sidelined him the past four games. ... Christian Wood had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Knicks: At San Antonio on Thursday as New York hits all three Texas cities. The Houston visit finishes the three-game trip Saturday. New York swept the two-game series with the Spurs last season.

Mavericks: The Rockets at home Thursday in the first of two meetings in five days. The rematch in Houston is Monday. The teams have traded road victories this season.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game

The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation. Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games and the Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive. The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so they have enough available players to play their next game. Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. were all suspended one game.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Sports

Wright earns upgraded defensive player of the game belt

The Wizards put together an all-around team victory Wednesday night against the Suns, though one individual accolade was especially memorable. The Wizards started a new tradition this season, where after every game, one player is rewarded with a Defensive Player of the Game belt. The winner on one night is determined by the last game's belt holder based on their defensive effort.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy