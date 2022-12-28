There’s lots ahead for those ready to bundle up and get out and enjoy what our Northern Sonoma County region has to offer in the depths of January. Several Geyserville wineries are participating in the annual Winter Wineland event. This year it is held on January 14th and 15th and will bring many wine lovers to our town. If you want to participate in the fun, advance tickets are essential, as no tickets will be available at or during the event. The pass for both days is $95 or $75 for Sunday only. Designated Drivers get a ticket for just $10.

GEYSERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO