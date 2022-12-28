Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Tip Leads to Arrest of Fort Bragg Pair for Narcotics, Metal Knuckles, and More
The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30 AM, an officer received a tip about a...
mendofever.com
Male Looking Into Vehicles And Mailboxes, Rape/Reported Assault – Ukiah Police Logs 12.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Police officers arrested a Santa Rosa man for allegedly exploiting two females -- one a minor -- in human trafficking crimes at a Rohnert Park hotel. Police arrested 45-year-old Santwun Williams at a hotel in the 6000 block of Redwood Drive on Dec. 22 following an investigation from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety's Community Oriented Problem-Solving Team.
mendofever.com
Fort Bragg Police Catch Alleged Burglar in the Act Found Hiding in a Closet Underneath Cardboard
The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 27, 2022 at approximately 7:45 AM, an officer was dispatched to an alarm...
mendofever.com
Potter Valley Head-On Collision Results in Fatality, Arrest of 19-Year-Old for DUI
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 26th, 2022, at approximately 1:15 AM, the California Highway Patrol responded to...
Man arrested for alleged human trafficking at a Rohnert Park hotel
ROHNERT PARK -- Police officers arrested a Santa Rosa man for allegedly exploiting two females -- one a minor -- in human trafficking crimes at a Rohnert Park hotel. Police arrested 45-year-old Santwun Williams at a hotel in the 6000 block of Redwood Drive on Dec. 22 following an investigation from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety's Community Oriented Problem Solving Team. Williams was with two females at the time of his arrest, who were later provided with advocate services. The underaged girl was released to her parents. Following his arrest, police officers issued a search warrant at Williams'...
mendofever.com
Subject Kicking Fence And Yelling, Loud Bass – Ukiah Police Logs 12.25.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
KTVU FOX 2
Two women busted in Santa Rosa on suspicion of car theft, vandalism
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Two women were arrested in Santa Rosa on Friday after they were suspected of using a stolen vehicle to try and ram a gate and being in possession of two stolen catalytic converters. Numerous Santa Rosa Police Officers responded to a scene in the 70 block...
Three suspects arrested after alleged Christmas Eve catalytic converter thefts
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three alleged catalytic converter thieves will be spending Christmas Eve behind bars, according to the Cloverdale Police Department. On Saturday, CPD received multiple calls reporting a gold Mercedes Benz with several people inside had been cruising the area and “tampering with parked vehicles.” CPD located the gold 2001 C240 Mercedes Benz […]
The Mendocino Voice
Search and rescue operation looking for missing man finds human leg bone north of Laytonville
Laytonville, 12/24/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives working with search and rescue personnel found a dismembered human leg bone Wednesday while looking into the disappearance of a 58-year-old man reported missing 10 days earlier. The remains have not yet been identified, pending DNA analysis, but MCSO personnel believe the two discoveries are related and may be connected to their missing person.
Santa Rosa duplex fire causes over $1 million in damages says Santa Rosa Fire
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning caused over $1 million in damages, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. SRFD received a 911 call about a fire near Guerneville and Marlow roads around 2:30 a.m. Fire crews on scene found a two-story duplex that was under construction […]
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:25 a.m.] Hwy 1 Closed
According to a Facebook post by Caltrans District 1, “U.S. 101 is fully closed about seven miles north of Willits (PM 53.04) in Mendocino County due to downed power lines.”. Unfortunately, the post states, “There is currently no estimated time of opening.”. Check Caltrans QuickMap or this page...
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of customers without power in Humboldt and Mendocino County
EUREKA, CA — UPDATE: 11:45 P.M. As of 11:40 p.m., 1,500 Ferndale customers are without power due to an unplanned outage, according to the PG&E Outage Map. Meanwhile in Petrolia, 199 customers are also experiencing an outage. UPDATE: 10:40 P.M. Hundreds of customers are without power Monday night due...
The Mendocino Voice
More storms forecast for Northern CA, bringing potential flooding to the North Coast
MENDOCINO Co., 12/28/22 — Another round of rain is in the forecast for the North Coast, following on the heels of Monday’s atmospheric river, and the National Weather Service (NWS) in Eureka is predicting an increased possibility of flooding in the coming days. As of the time of...
sonomacountygazette.com
Shaking up the new year in Geyserville
There’s lots ahead for those ready to bundle up and get out and enjoy what our Northern Sonoma County region has to offer in the depths of January. Several Geyserville wineries are participating in the annual Winter Wineland event. This year it is held on January 14th and 15th and will bring many wine lovers to our town. If you want to participate in the fun, advance tickets are essential, as no tickets will be available at or during the event. The pass for both days is $95 or $75 for Sunday only. Designated Drivers get a ticket for just $10.
kymkemp.com
New Twist for Potter Valley Project
As PG&E prepares its plan for decommissioning the inter-basin water transfer hydropower project that diverts water from the Eel River to the Russian River, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced that it is considering reopening the license. That means that, although it granted PG&E an annual license in April, it’s thinking about adding requirements for a number of wildlife protection and habitat monitoring measures that were proposed in March by the National Marine Fisheries Service, another federal regulatory agency. PG&E argues that the decommissioning process will provide plenty of opportunity to review protective measures, and that there’s no evidence of harm to embattled salmon. But FERC appears to have taken notice of legal threats by environmental groups claiming the project violates the Endangered Species Act.
ksro.com
Second Storm System to Hit Sonoma County
The North Bay is drying out temporarily from the first in a set of storm systems. Out at the coast, expect huge swells, as there is a high surf advisory until 9am Wednesday. The second blast of rain hits Sonoma County on Thursday, with heavy rain falling on Friday and into Saturday. Forecasters say we could get between 2 and 6 inches of rain over the course of the two storms.
sonomamag.com
The Best Mineral Hot Springs in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country
Mother Nature has a way of providing remedies for all ailments. For thousands of years, people have gathered at geothermal mineral springs to ease their pains, from achy muscles to weary minds. The natural heat and mineral content of the springs have been reported to soothe arthritis pain, improve circulation, relieve certain skin conditions and more.
The Mendocino Voice
Flood watch in place for Mendocino and North Coast as “atmospheric river” brings 4-6 inches of rain in 24-hour forecast
MENDOCINO Co., 12/26/22 – Mendocino County and the North Coast are bracing for an “atmospheric river,” currently expected to arrive on Monday evening with multiple inches of precipitation. High winds are forecast throughout the region, and a flood watch is in effect for Mendocino County until Tuesday morning. Additional rain is predicted later in the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
