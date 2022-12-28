ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

mendofever.com

Tip Leads to Arrest of Fort Bragg Pair for Narcotics, Metal Knuckles, and More

The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30 AM, an officer received a tip about a...
KTVU FOX 2

Man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking

SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man arrested for alleged human trafficking at a Rohnert Park hotel

ROHNERT PARK -- Police officers arrested a Santa Rosa man for allegedly exploiting two females -- one a minor -- in human trafficking crimes at a Rohnert Park hotel. Police arrested 45-year-old Santwun Williams at a hotel in the 6000 block of Redwood Drive on Dec. 22 following an investigation from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety's Community Oriented Problem Solving Team. Williams was with two females at the time of his arrest, who were later provided with advocate services. The underaged girl was released to her parents. Following his arrest, police officers issued a search warrant at Williams'...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
mendofever.com

Subject Kicking Fence And Yelling, Loud Bass – Ukiah Police Logs 12.25.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

Three suspects arrested after alleged Christmas Eve catalytic converter thefts

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three alleged catalytic converter thieves will be spending Christmas Eve behind bars, according to the Cloverdale Police Department. On Saturday, CPD received multiple calls reporting a gold Mercedes Benz with several people inside had been cruising the area and “tampering with parked vehicles.” CPD located the gold 2001 C240 Mercedes Benz […]
CLOVERDALE, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Search and rescue operation looking for missing man finds human leg bone north of Laytonville

Laytonville, 12/24/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives working with search and rescue personnel found a dismembered human leg bone Wednesday while looking into the disappearance of a 58-year-old man reported missing 10 days earlier. The remains have not yet been identified, pending DNA analysis, but MCSO personnel believe the two discoveries are related and may be connected to their missing person.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still

A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 10:25 a.m.] Hwy 1 Closed

According to a Facebook post by Caltrans District 1, “U.S. 101 is fully closed about seven miles north of Willits (PM 53.04) in Mendocino County due to downed power lines.”. Unfortunately, the post states, “There is currently no estimated time of opening.”. Check Caltrans QuickMap or this page...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Shaking up the new year in Geyserville

There’s lots ahead for those ready to bundle up and get out and enjoy what our Northern Sonoma County region has to offer in the depths of January. Several Geyserville wineries are participating in the annual Winter Wineland event. This year it is held on January 14th and 15th and will bring many wine lovers to our town. If you want to participate in the fun, advance tickets are essential, as no tickets will be available at or during the event. The pass for both days is $95 or $75 for Sunday only. Designated Drivers get a ticket for just $10.
GEYSERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

New Twist for Potter Valley Project

As PG&E prepares its plan for decommissioning the inter-basin water transfer hydropower project that diverts water from the Eel River to the Russian River, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced that it is considering reopening the license. That means that, although it granted PG&E an annual license in April, it’s thinking about adding requirements for a number of wildlife protection and habitat monitoring measures that were proposed in March by the National Marine Fisheries Service, another federal regulatory agency. PG&E argues that the decommissioning process will provide plenty of opportunity to review protective measures, and that there’s no evidence of harm to embattled salmon. But FERC appears to have taken notice of legal threats by environmental groups claiming the project violates the Endangered Species Act.
POTTER VALLEY, CA
ksro.com

Second Storm System to Hit Sonoma County

The North Bay is drying out temporarily from the first in a set of storm systems. Out at the coast, expect huge swells, as there is a high surf advisory until 9am Wednesday. The second blast of rain hits Sonoma County on Thursday, with heavy rain falling on Friday and into Saturday. Forecasters say we could get between 2 and 6 inches of rain over the course of the two storms.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

The Best Mineral Hot Springs in Sonoma and Napa Wine Country

Mother Nature has a way of providing remedies for all ailments. For thousands of years, people have gathered at geothermal mineral springs to ease their pains, from achy muscles to weary minds. The natural heat and mineral content of the springs have been reported to soothe arthritis pain, improve circulation, relieve certain skin conditions and more.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Flood watch in place for Mendocino and North Coast as “atmospheric river” brings 4-6 inches of rain in 24-hour forecast

MENDOCINO Co., 12/26/22 – Mendocino County and the North Coast are bracing for an “atmospheric river,” currently expected to arrive on Monday evening with multiple inches of precipitation. High winds are forecast throughout the region, and a flood watch is in effect for Mendocino County until Tuesday morning. Additional rain is predicted later in the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

