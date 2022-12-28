Read full article on original website
Man refuses to trade seats on an airplane so family can sit together
View out plane windowPhoto bySasha Freemind/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.
Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again.
Time is a thief...
I am honestly not sure that I really ever noticed how fast time went by until I had children. The saying time is a thief is surely correct, because it is. I felt like the days are just flying by and life is going by so quickly. I cannot believe that in January I will have a one year old and then in August I will have a five year...
Woman delivers baby at home in a blizzard with help from doulas on video chat
A pregnant woman had to deliver her baby at home during a snow blizzard, with just the help of two doulas on a video call. Erica and Davon Thomas, from Buffalo, New York, were expecting their first baby on Christmas Day, but just a couple of days before, on 23 December, Erica began having contractions.
