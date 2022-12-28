Charleston did everything it could to avenge its previous loss against Jackson, fighting back to tie the game at 39-39 with just minutes left. Neither team could buy a bucket, as the teams combined for just one 3-pointer made for the entire game. Jackson, however, emerged victorious as the Indians nailed their late free throws in order to advance to the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament game.

CHARLESTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO