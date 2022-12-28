Read full article on original website
Sikeston falls to top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt South in St. Dominic tourney semifinal
O’FALLON, Mo. – At one time, the Sikeston Bulldogs dominated the St. Dominic Christmas Tournament, winning the championship eight out of nine years from 2010-2018, but for the fourth straight year the Bulldogs will not be holding the championship plaque. This time it was top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt South...
SURVIVE AND ADVANCE: Dexter, Malden roll into semis; Kennett upsets Bernie
BLOOMFIELD — The Dexter Bearcats showed East Prairie why they are the top seed in the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament in their quarterfinal matchup Wednesday. The Bearcats scored 14 out of 15 points to close the first half on the way to a 59-23 win over the ninth-seeded Eagles in the the tournament's first quarterfinal of the day.
Indians hold off Charleston, 43-41, move into familiar championship matchup
Charleston did everything it could to avenge its previous loss against Jackson, fighting back to tie the game at 39-39 with just minutes left. Neither team could buy a bucket, as the teams combined for just one 3-pointer made for the entire game. Jackson, however, emerged victorious as the Indians nailed their late free throws in order to advance to the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament game.
7 candidates file for Cape Girardeau School Dist. 63 board
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The list of candidates for the Cape Girardeau District 63 School Board election next year is finalized. Filing closed Tuesday, December 27 at 5 p.m. Those who filed are: Jared Ritter, Missy Phegley, Kim Swartz, Roy Diamond Jr., Casey Cook, Sommer McCauley and Byron D....
MSHP responded to five weather-related crashes on I-55 Monday night
MSHP responded to five weather-related crashes on I-55 Monday night
Firefighters battle fire at bowling alley in Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Jackson firefighters fought a fire at the Jackson Bowling Alley early Wednesday morning. The fire department was dispatched to E. Monroe Street at the Jackson Bowling Alley for reports of smoke showing at 1:30 a.m. Responding Jackson Fire units arrived on scene and reported heavy...
KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park
Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park
2 small earthquakes recorded in New Madrid County, Mo. Tuesday morning
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS is reporting two small earthquakes were recorded early Tuesday morning, December 27 in New Madrid County. The epicenters were just a few miles apart and happened nearly 90 minutes apart. According to the USGS, both earthquakes were a magnitude 2.2. The first...
Saint Francis Foundation to break ground on South Side Farms project
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Saint Francis Foundation’s revitalization project South Side Farms for southern Cape Girardeau will break ground in early 2023. Last week, Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Committee voted unanimously to approve final plans for the development. “It’s exciting seeing something that can be...
14-year-old runaway from Sikeston arrested in Dyersburg, TN after suspicious person call
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A 14-year-old runaway from Sikeston, Mo. faces charges after police in Dyersburg, Tenn, responded to a call of a suspicious person trying to enter a garage of a home. On Dec. 23 about 3:15 p.m. Dyersburg police responded to Upper Finely Road in reference to...
Accident on Lone Oak Road now clear
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Truck hits horse and buggy near Mayfield, injures two
A collision involving a pickup truck and an Amish buggy happened on KY 80 in Graves County south of Mayfield. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said the buggy and truck were traveling in the same direction when the truck hit the rear of the buggy. The impact caused the buggy to flip and throw out two men.
Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.
Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.
Cape Girardeau emergency crews battle weather conditions, prepare for more
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Even with the holidays, Mother Nature saw that fire crews and law enforcement authorities in Cape Girardeau responded to motor vehicle crashes in the area. “We’ve seen a lot of mutual aid requests throughout the county due to conditions on roadways, not just over...
Cape Girardeau police investigate shots fired on Jefferson Street
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a case of shots fired on Jefferson Street that happened Dec. 27. Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said a building was hit with gunfire Tuesday night at 10:43 p.m. No one was injured. No suspects have been identified...
Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the arrest of a Sikeston teenager. Officers say they were called at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, December 23, to a home on the Upper Finely Road about a person dressed all in black allegedly trying to get into the garage at the house.
