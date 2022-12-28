ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sikeston, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
semoball.com

SURVIVE AND ADVANCE: Dexter, Malden roll into semis; Kennett upsets Bernie

BLOOMFIELD — The Dexter Bearcats showed East Prairie why they are the top seed in the Bloomfield Christmas Tournament in their quarterfinal matchup Wednesday. The Bearcats scored 14 out of 15 points to close the first half on the way to a 59-23 win over the ninth-seeded Eagles in the the tournament's first quarterfinal of the day.
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Indians hold off Charleston, 43-41, move into familiar championship matchup

Charleston did everything it could to avenge its previous loss against Jackson, fighting back to tie the game at 39-39 with just minutes left. Neither team could buy a bucket, as the teams combined for just one 3-pointer made for the entire game. Jackson, however, emerged victorious as the Indians nailed their late free throws in order to advance to the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament game.
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

7 candidates file for Cape Girardeau School Dist. 63 board

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The list of candidates for the Cape Girardeau District 63 School Board election next year is finalized. Filing closed Tuesday, December 27 at 5 p.m. Those who filed are: Jared Ritter, Missy Phegley, Kim Swartz, Roy Diamond Jr., Casey Cook, Sommer McCauley and Byron D....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Firefighters battle fire at bowling alley in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – Jackson firefighters fought a fire at the Jackson Bowling Alley early Wednesday morning. The fire department was dispatched to E. Monroe Street at the Jackson Bowling Alley for reports of smoke showing at 1:30 a.m. Responding Jackson Fire units arrived on scene and reported heavy...
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park

Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Sgt. Clark Parrott, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, shares how you can plan for a safe New Year's celebration. MSHP responded to five weather-related crashes...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Crews responding to crash involving buggy

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

Saint Francis Foundation to break ground on South Side Farms project

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Saint Francis Foundation’s revitalization project South Side Farms for southern Cape Girardeau will break ground in early 2023. Last week, Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Committee voted unanimously to approve final plans for the development. “It’s exciting seeing something that can be...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Accident on Lone Oak Road now clear

PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Truck hits horse and buggy near Mayfield, injures two

A collision involving a pickup truck and an Amish buggy happened on KY 80 in Graves County south of Mayfield. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said the buggy and truck were traveling in the same direction when the truck hit the rear of the buggy. The impact caused the buggy to flip and throw out two men.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.

Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Diane Daugherty, with St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, discusses what pet owners can do to keep their furry friends safe during New Year's celebrations. Celebrating New Year's Day safely. Updated: 6...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the arrest of a Sikeston teenager. Officers say they were called at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, December 23, to a home on the Upper Finely Road about a person dressed all in black allegedly trying to get into the garage at the house.
DYERSBURG, TN
kbsi23.com

2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy