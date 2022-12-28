ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Inside The Thunder

Five in Double Figures as Thunder Fall to Hornets

Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort all scoring more than 20 points, Oklahoma City fell 121-113 on Thursday night in Charlotte. Five Thunder players scored 10-or-more points, while the other six players to see the floor for OKC all finished with less than five. Gilgeous-Alexander continued his remarkable...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

OKC Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski out at least six weeks with broken left leg

Aleksej Pokusevski's breakout season with the Thunder will be on hold for a stretch. The Thunder announced Wednesday night that the third-year forward suffered a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in his left leg Tuesday night in Oklahoma City's 130-114 win against the San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center. Pokusevski will re-evaluated in six to eight weeks, the team said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Inside The Thunder

Late Collapse Leads to Thunder Loss in Charlotte

Without two of its mainstays in the frontcourt, Oklahoma City was defeated by the Charlotte Hornets 121-113, dropping the Thunder’s record to 15-20. For the first time all season, both Jalen and Jaylin Williams cracked the starting lineup for OKC. As usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s lead scorer,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
InsideTheHeat

Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 29: The Knicks Have Fallen On Tough Times

The New York Knicks haven’t had any luck winning games lately. After a 122-115 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, they now have lost a season-high five games. Julius Randle scored a season-high 41 points while grabbing 11 rebounds. Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 36 points while playing in place of Jalen Brunson, who was out with a hip injury.
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Thunder hit with brutal Aleksej Pokusevski injury blow

The Oklahoma City Thunder are hit with another painful injury blow, with Aleksej Pokusevski expected to miss several weeks after suffering a lower-body injury in last Tuesday’s meeting against the San Antonio Spurs at home (via Tim MacMahon of ESPN). Aleksej Pokuševski sustained a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
DENVER, CO
WVNews

DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to play in regulation after pulling the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

