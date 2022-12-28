ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rolling Stone

Seventeen’s Vernon Shifts Towards Pop Punk Chaos on Debut Solo ‘Black Eye’

Pop punk colors Black Eye, the debut solo from Vernon, one-thirteenth of the K-pop supergroup Seventeen. The third to venture out on his own, following Hoshi and Woozi, the hip-hop unit member previously appeared on a string of features, popping up alongside Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama on a “Beg For You” remix and Omega Sapien on “Wrecker.” Vernon chose chaos from the initial announcement of the project, sharing a teaser trailer previewing the guitar-heavy title track with the lyrics: “I’m on my worst behavior/How you like me now?/Put a muzzle on me/I’ll spit in your mouth.” The fiery concept photos...
Pitchfork

Skee Mask Releases New Album B: Listen

Yesterday, on Christmas Day, Skee Mask released a compilation of previously unreleased songs recorded between 2017 and 2020. “Fuck it, new Bandcamp drop at midnight 🚨🎧,” tweeted the German producer, who continues to boycott Spotify, by way of announcement. Listen to B below. The new set follows March compilation A, from which he pledged the first $10,000 of proceeds to humanitarian relief operations, including in Ukraine. Like that record, B is presented unmastered as a name-your-price download.
American Songwriter

Fall Out Boy Tease New Music with Eerie Claymation Video

Fall Out Boy has been extremely cryptic when it comes to album news. Over the past few weeks, the emo stewards have been giving fans tidbits of information about their impending eighth album through newspaper ads and postcards. Their most recent teaser comes in the form of an eerie claymation video.
Effingham Radio

Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey

Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
CNN

Star never wanted to sing this Grammy-winning song

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
TheDailyBeast

Tributes Flow as ‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Dies

Shirley Eikhard, who wrote songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris and Anne Murray, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. AP reports that her friend Deborah Duggan says Eikhard died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. Raitt paid tribute for Eikhard, who was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in October 2020, on Twitter. “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard,” she wrote. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard, the wonderful Canadian singer/songwriter who wrote my hit song, "Something to Talk About." My condolences go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U9GrqswaaU— Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) December 16, 2022 Read it at AP
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Lizzo Hit Song, “About Damn Time”

When an artist rises to fame in the way that Lizzo has over the past few years, it has to be daunting to try and release new music. Lizzo had monstrous hits in recent years with songs like “Truth Hurts,” “Boys,” “Good As Hell” and “Juice.” So, when the artist announced her 2022 album, Special, there must have been some trepidation. How can she follow those billions of streams?
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Every Song Performed During Chanté Moore’s Timeless Medley of R&B Hits

Singer, songwriter, and actress Chanté Moore took viewers on a nostalgic ride through several timeless r&b records that reminded music lovers why they fell in love with the vocal stylings of the ultra-talent music veteran. Looking fierce in a pink mini dress and shimmery heels to match, Chantè’s voice soared far into the night before finishing off with a powerhouse performance of her signature hit song, ‘Chantè’s Got a Man.’
Rolling Stone

Jack Black, Pink, Beck Help Dave Grohl Wrap Hanukkah Sessions With Randy Newman Cover

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin gave their annual Hanukkah celebration the grand finale it deserved with a rendition of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” featuring cameos from Jack Black, Pink, Beck, and more. Grohl and Kurstin shared the final installment of their Hanukkah Sessions series yesterday, Dec. 25, which — along with being Christmas Day — was also the final night of the Festival of Lights. While previous Hanukkah Sessions were recorded in the studio, this year’s show was recorded live at Los Angeles’ Largo back on Dec. 5.  For their rendition of Newman’s sardonic 1983 L.A. anthem, Grohl assumed lead...
Loudwire

Rob Halford: Ghost Are Needed to ‘Refocus and Re-energize’ Rock Music

Rob Halford has no qualms about praising newer metal artists, especially when it comes to Ghost. In fact, he recently declared that the Swedish rock band are downright essential to saving rock music. Back in November, the Judas Priest frontman spoke with Revolver about his love for the group. Specifically,...
NME

VIXX’s Leo, Ken and Hyuk to release new joint single next week

VIXX members Leo, Ken and Hyuk have announced a brand-new digital single titled ‘Gonna Be Alright’ to be released next week. The announcement was made via VIXX’s official Twitter page yesterday (December 27), alongside a teaser image depicting the three idols. The image also revealed the single’s title as ‘Gonna Be Alright’, as well as its release date of January 3, 2023 at 6pm KST. However, it is unclear whether the single will be part of a larger body of work to be released in the near future.
MSNBC

Neil Sedaka: The man behind the music

Neil Sedaka is a music legend who has been entertaining audiences for decades. In this exclusive interview, Joe Scarborough sits down with Sedaka to discuss the influence Broadway had on his music, his heroes growing up, his transition from classical to rock and roll, and his ability to transform a song from one arrangement to another.Dec. 29, 2022.
Rolling Stone

Country Singer Melissa Carper Doesn’t Wince When You Describe Her Music as ‘Retro’

The most surprising thing to Melissa Carper about her newfound success might be all the emails she has to send. A month before the release of her new solo album, Carper was still getting used to the non-musical work required of her, now that the 50-year-old indie singer-songwriter has waded into the big-time music industry. Her latest album, Ramblin’ Soul, is her first to receive a nationwide release (via Thirty Tigers). Rolling Stone named it one of the year’s best country albums and it’s shot up the Americana radio charts, introducing the musician, who’s been playing for nearly four...
TEXAS STATE

