It's been a huge year for Ghost and one of the reasons came from a totally unexpected source. "Mary on a Cross' became a viral sensation this past summer, three years after it was initially released. And now the song is finally getting a music video, one that you can see in full below.
Pop punk colors Black Eye, the debut solo from Vernon, one-thirteenth of the K-pop supergroup Seventeen. The third to venture out on his own, following Hoshi and Woozi, the hip-hop unit member previously appeared on a string of features, popping up alongside Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama on a “Beg For You” remix and Omega Sapien on “Wrecker.” Vernon chose chaos from the initial announcement of the project, sharing a teaser trailer previewing the guitar-heavy title track with the lyrics: “I’m on my worst behavior/How you like me now?/Put a muzzle on me/I’ll spit in your mouth.” The fiery concept photos...
Yesterday, on Christmas Day, Skee Mask released a compilation of previously unreleased songs recorded between 2017 and 2020. “Fuck it, new Bandcamp drop at midnight 🚨🎧,” tweeted the German producer, who continues to boycott Spotify, by way of announcement. Listen to B below. The new set follows March compilation A, from which he pledged the first $10,000 of proceeds to humanitarian relief operations, including in Ukraine. Like that record, B is presented unmastered as a name-your-price download.
Fall Out Boy has been extremely cryptic when it comes to album news. Over the past few weeks, the emo stewards have been giving fans tidbits of information about their impending eighth album through newspaper ads and postcards. Their most recent teaser comes in the form of an eerie claymation video.
Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
Musicians and bands often have to work a lot before they gain popularity around the world. No matter how big they get, one of the most satisfying and emotional moments when performing live as an artist is when the audience turns out to be familiar with the words of an original song.
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick success began in 1962 with "Don't Make Me Over," followed by 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including "Walk On By." The documentary about her career airs Sunday, January 1, at 9 p.m. ET.
Shirley Eikhard, who wrote songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris and Anne Murray, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. AP reports that her friend Deborah Duggan says Eikhard died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. Raitt paid tribute for Eikhard, who was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in October 2020, on Twitter. “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard,” she wrote. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard, the wonderful Canadian singer/songwriter who wrote my hit song, "Something to Talk About." My condolences go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U9GrqswaaU— Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) December 16, 2022 Read it at AP
Hellfest announces 179 bands for 2023 and they've raised the bar yet again
When an artist rises to fame in the way that Lizzo has over the past few years, it has to be daunting to try and release new music. Lizzo had monstrous hits in recent years with songs like “Truth Hurts,” “Boys,” “Good As Hell” and “Juice.” So, when the artist announced her 2022 album, Special, there must have been some trepidation. How can she follow those billions of streams?
Singer, songwriter, and actress Chanté Moore took viewers on a nostalgic ride through several timeless r&b records that reminded music lovers why they fell in love with the vocal stylings of the ultra-talent music veteran. Looking fierce in a pink mini dress and shimmery heels to match, Chantè’s voice soared far into the night before finishing off with a powerhouse performance of her signature hit song, ‘Chantè’s Got a Man.’
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin gave their annual Hanukkah celebration the grand finale it deserved with a rendition of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” featuring cameos from Jack Black, Pink, Beck, and more. Grohl and Kurstin shared the final installment of their Hanukkah Sessions series yesterday, Dec. 25, which — along with being Christmas Day — was also the final night of the Festival of Lights. While previous Hanukkah Sessions were recorded in the studio, this year’s show was recorded live at Los Angeles’ Largo back on Dec. 5. For their rendition of Newman’s sardonic 1983 L.A. anthem, Grohl assumed lead...
Rob Halford has no qualms about praising newer metal artists, especially when it comes to Ghost. In fact, he recently declared that the Swedish rock band are downright essential to saving rock music. Back in November, the Judas Priest frontman spoke with Revolver about his love for the group. Specifically,...
I really hope this means more new music from Morgan Wade is coming our way soon…. She teased a new one on Instagram yesterday called “Psychopath,” which is not about exactly what it sounds like, and is actually a pretty sweet little love song. I will never get...
Ringo Starr blew a sound engineer away with his drum solo from one of The Beatles' songs from 'Abbey Road.'
VIXX members Leo, Ken and Hyuk have announced a brand-new digital single titled ‘Gonna Be Alright’ to be released next week. The announcement was made via VIXX’s official Twitter page yesterday (December 27), alongside a teaser image depicting the three idols. The image also revealed the single’s title as ‘Gonna Be Alright’, as well as its release date of January 3, 2023 at 6pm KST. However, it is unclear whether the single will be part of a larger body of work to be released in the near future.
Neil Sedaka is a music legend who has been entertaining audiences for decades. In this exclusive interview, Joe Scarborough sits down with Sedaka to discuss the influence Broadway had on his music, his heroes growing up, his transition from classical to rock and roll, and his ability to transform a song from one arrangement to another.Dec. 29, 2022.
The most surprising thing to Melissa Carper about her newfound success might be all the emails she has to send. A month before the release of her new solo album, Carper was still getting used to the non-musical work required of her, now that the 50-year-old indie singer-songwriter has waded into the big-time music industry. Her latest album, Ramblin’ Soul, is her first to receive a nationwide release (via Thirty Tigers). Rolling Stone named it one of the year’s best country albums and it’s shot up the Americana radio charts, introducing the musician, who’s been playing for nearly four...
