Rams K Matt Gay on a huge Christmas Day win, kicking in the Frozen Tundra & thoughts on the World Cup | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 98

The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to YelpLet's Eat LAAnaheim, CA
All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.Raj guleriaLos Angeles, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team
Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
Carolina Panthers: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Buccaneers
The Carolina Panthers Week 17 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a 6-9 team vs. a 7-8 team. Yet somehow, it is a crucial NFC South matchup with major playoff ramifications. With that as the backdrop for Panthers-Buccaneers, let’s make some bold Week 17 Panthers predictions. The Panthers’...
Tom Brady’s 6-word message to Buccaneers ahead of crucial final 2 games
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be at the top of the NFC South, but they have yet to secure their playoff spot after a rather up-and-down season. At 7-8 on the year, the final two games will be crucial for the Bucs in their bid to make the postseason.
Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James...
The Commanders will be without RB Antonio Gibson vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will be without running back/kick returner Antonio Gibson for the Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Washington listed Gibson as out on Friday’s final injury report with foot/knee injuries that head coach Ron Rivera labeled a “sprain.”. Gibson has played in every game this...
Rhino picks Michigan to win Fiesta Bowl
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo.
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Reveals Real Thoughts On Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings are not your normal dominant 12-3 team. Their losses have been in blowout fashion and their victories are almost all nail-biters, leading to some trepidation when discussing the team this season. Most of the stats point to a team closer to being .500 than one that ran...
Cardinals turn to David Blough to start in Atlanta; Colt McCoy out another week
The Arizona Cardinals will have their fourth different starting quarterback on Sunday in Atlanta as David Blough will get the nod.
What are the expectations for BYU as it plays in its final season in the West Coast Conference?
In the NCAA’s NET rankings, there are four WCC teams ranked in the top 100 — and BYU is not one of them.
Former Vikings Offensive Lineman Heads to Tennessee
In the same week that 2017 seventh-round pick and former Vikings starter, Ifeadi Odenigbo, headed to Tampa Bay to join the Buccaneers for a potential playoff run, former Vikings offensive lineman and 2017 fifth-round pick, Danny Isidora, heads to the Tennessee Titans with the same hope of the playoffs. Isidora...
Bucs Tom Brady Not Thinking About Playing Or Retiring Next Season
TAMPA, FLA. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady is only focusing on one thing this week, beating Carolina. “We’ve got to do a good job, and I’ve got to play quarterback,” Brady said. “I’ve got to prepare well, and that’s what I’m thinking about.”
Former Lions QB David Blough to start for Cardinals against Falcons
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will use their fourth quarterback of the season after David Blough was named the starter for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Colt McCoy was the expected starter but has been battling concussion symptoms. Coach Kliff Kingsbury elected to go with...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Starting Center Returns to Practice
Buccaneers' starting center returned to practice on Wednesday.
