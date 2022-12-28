Walmart is making new strides in its efforts to reduce waste. As of Jan. 18, 2023, the big-box retailer will no longer provide shoppers with single-use paper bags at checkout or pickup in New York state stores. Throughout January, Walmart will expand this initiative across its Connecticut and Colorado stores as well. The announcement builds upon a years-long effort from Walmart to reduce single-use bags in stores across the country. Walmart stores in Vermont officially discarded single-use bags in Feb. 2021 and Maine did so in July 2021. Walmart has also ended the use of these single-use paper and plastic bags in...

