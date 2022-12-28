Read full article on original website
Related
Is Ames Department Store coming back?
(WTAJ) — In August 2002 Ames Department Stores across the country went out of business. Over 20 years later, the discount store is expected to make a comeback. While details about the store’s return are limited, an announcement from the Ames website has teased the return of the department stores in states including Pennsylvania. The […]
Regional Chain Wegmans is Planning on Opening New Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Alleged Former BJ's Wholesale Club Employees Warn Customers
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Analysts say Target and Walmart could close many stores in Texas
target storePhoto byPhoto by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons. If you go shopping right now during the holidays, you might think that the economy is booming. Many stores are crowded. Customers have bags and packages. You might even still want to purchase some items yourself. But it is possible that retail is not doing as well as you might think.
Walmart to Nix Single-Use Bags in New York State Next Month
Walmart is making new strides in its efforts to reduce waste. As of Jan. 18, 2023, the big-box retailer will no longer provide shoppers with single-use paper bags at checkout or pickup in New York state stores. Throughout January, Walmart will expand this initiative across its Connecticut and Colorado stores as well. The announcement builds upon a years-long effort from Walmart to reduce single-use bags in stores across the country. Walmart stores in Vermont officially discarded single-use bags in Feb. 2021 and Maine did so in July 2021. Walmart has also ended the use of these single-use paper and plastic bags in...
Touchscreens, conveyor belts: McDonald’s opens first largely automated location
The first mostly non-human-run McDonald’s is open for business just outside Fort Worth, Texas. At just one location so far, customers can drive to the golden arches and expect to be served a Big Mac or a Happy Meal by a food and beverage conveyor instead of an actual, real-life human being.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 0