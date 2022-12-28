ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money

The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Popculture

Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie

Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
theplaylist.net

First Look: ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Starring Jodie Foster Appears In New 2023 HBO Max Teaser

Whatever happened with HBO’s hit series, “True Detective,” you ask? The short version is essentially this. Series creator and writer Nic Pizzolatto essentially parted ways with HBO. He pitched a season four idea, but they didn’t love it, and Pizzolatto moved on to different projects. But as a property that HBO loved and had brought them excellent ratings, acclaim and prestige, they weren’t ready to give it up. Enter producer Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and Mexican filmmaker Issa López (2007’s acclaimed “Tigers Are Not Afraid”), and together they pitched a new take on the anthology crime series.
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
TVLine

Justin Hartley's The Never Game Ordered to Series at CBS

CBS is 100-percent ready to play The Never Game, having given a series order to Justin Hartley‘s This Is Us follow-up. Based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver and on track to debut during the 2023-24 TV season, The Never Game stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family. The cast also includes Mary McDonnell (Major Crimes) as Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong-willed mother; Robin Weigert (Jessica Jones,...
The Hollywood Reporter

James J. Murakami, Emmy-Winning Art Director on ‘Deadwood,’ Dies at 91

James J. Murakami, the admired art director, production designer and set designer who earned an Emmy for Deadwood and an Oscar nomination for Changeling, one of the dozen films he worked on for director Clint Eastwood, has died. He was 91. Murakami died Dec. 15 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles of complications from a fall, his wife of 34 years, Ginger, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMaggie Thrett, 'Star Trek' and 'Three in the Attic' Actress, Dies at 76Tony Barry, Veteran Australian Film and TV Actor, Dies at 81Diane McBain, Actress in 'Surfside 6' and...
People

Renée Zellweger 'Was Very Afraid to Sing' for Chicago at First, Director Recalls on 20th Anniversary

"I could tell immediately she could sing," Chicago director Rob Marshall recalls of Renée Zellweger's impromptu performance while they were out at dinner Given her Oscar-nominated performance in Chicago, fans would likely never suspect Renée Zellweger had any insecurities about playing murderess-turned-famous-showgirl Roxie Hart. But in a new interview surrounding the musical film's 20th anniversary, director Rob Marshall told The Hollywood Reporter that initially, Zellweger "was very afraid to sing" for him. "We went to dinner, and I said to her, 'Do you know any songs?' " Marshall, 62,...
Deadline

‘The Irrational’ Drama Starring Jesse L. Martin Lands NBC Series Order

NBC has picked up drama pilot The Irrational, starring Jesse L. Martin, to series. The Irrational, from Arika Lisanne Mittman, was ordered to pilot in February and signs were looking good for a series order. As Deadline previously reported, a mini writers room was set up in the fall to produce a couple of backup scripts, and cast options, which had been set to expire in October, were extended through the end of this month. RELATED: 2022-23 NBC Pilot & Series Orders Written by Mittman, The Irrational is based on Dan Ariely’s bestselling novel Predictably Irrational. The show follows on Alec Baker (Martin), a...
The Independent

Glass Onion actor Jackie Hoffman pokes fun at Netflix subtitle description in Knives Out movie

Glass Onion actor Jackie Hoffman has poked fun at Netflix’s subitle desctption of her in the Knives Out sequel.Hoffman appears in a small role in the new Rian Johnson film, playing the mother of Dave Bautista’s character, Duke Cody.The actor can be heard before she’s seen, interrupting mens activist Duke as he’s live streaming to his followers. Hoffman, who watched the film following its addition to Netflix on Friday (23 December), highlighted the subtitles’ description of her to her Twitter followers.“We had the subtitles on for @KnivesOut Glass Onion, and when I started speaking off camera, I was described...

