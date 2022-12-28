Read full article on original website
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Hallmark Stars Who Make The Most Money
The Hallmark Channel may be best known for its low-budget Christmas movies, yet its biggest stars certainly aren't struggling to make ends meet. Once actors start working with Hallmark they tend to put down some roots and stay for a while — with some having starred in over two dozen productions. After all, the network offers consistency as well as opportunities for its actors to venture into executive producing and writing. It makes sense that the stars who make the most money tend to be well acquainted with the network.
ComicBook
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Asked Michael Learned for a Date After Their On-Screen Kiss
Michael Learned of 'The Waltons' once shared that James Arness asked her on a date after they shared a kiss on 'Gunsmoke.'
John Wayne Realized He Made a ‘Terrible Mistake’ Rejecting an Iconic Role That Went to Clint Eastwood
Actor John Wayne felt terrible regret after turning down an iconic movie role that ultimately went to fellow Western star Clint Eastwood.
Cliff Emmich, ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Actor & Clint Eastwood Costar, Dead at 85
Cliff Emmich, known for acting in films and TV shows such as Payday, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Halloween II, and “Little House on the Prairie,” has passed away. He was 85. According to rep Steve Stevens, he died Monday at his home in Los Angeles, California, per MSN. He...
Popculture
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
theplaylist.net
First Look: ‘True Detective: Night Country’ Starring Jodie Foster Appears In New 2023 HBO Max Teaser
Whatever happened with HBO’s hit series, “True Detective,” you ask? The short version is essentially this. Series creator and writer Nic Pizzolatto essentially parted ways with HBO. He pitched a season four idea, but they didn’t love it, and Pizzolatto moved on to different projects. But as a property that HBO loved and had brought them excellent ratings, acclaim and prestige, they weren’t ready to give it up. Enter producer Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) and Mexican filmmaker Issa López (2007’s acclaimed “Tigers Are Not Afraid”), and together they pitched a new take on the anthology crime series.
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Justin Hartley's The Never Game Ordered to Series at CBS
CBS is 100-percent ready to play The Never Game, having given a series order to Justin Hartley‘s This Is Us follow-up. Based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver and on track to debut during the 2023-24 TV season, The Never Game stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family. The cast also includes Mary McDonnell (Major Crimes) as Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong-willed mother; Robin Weigert (Jessica Jones,...
Netflix, Disney+ ... BYUtv? BYUtv beats major streamers to win first national Emmy Award
What is “The Canterville Ghost” about on BYUtv? How to watch “The Canterville Ghost” on BYUtv? Can you stream “The Canterville Ghost”?
Everything we know about 'Dirty Dancing 2,' the sequel to Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's classic film
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Baby in "Dirty Dancing 2" and the film will pay homage to the franchise's original star, Patrick Swayze.
Dick Van Dyke’s Career Has Spanned More Than 6 Decades! Find Out the Actor’s Net Worth
With a list of acting credits full of groundbreaking performances, Dick Van Dyke has proven that his talent knows no limits. The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor earned a massive net worth after more than six decades in the entertainment industry. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.
‘Gunsmoke’: How Much Money James Arness Made Playing Matt Dillon on the ‘Most Perennially Profitable’ Show Ever
Here's a look at how much actor James Arness made off of 'Gunsmoke,' which ran a staggering 20 seasons long.
James J. Murakami, Emmy-Winning Art Director on ‘Deadwood,’ Dies at 91
James J. Murakami, the admired art director, production designer and set designer who earned an Emmy for Deadwood and an Oscar nomination for Changeling, one of the dozen films he worked on for director Clint Eastwood, has died. He was 91. Murakami died Dec. 15 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles of complications from a fall, his wife of 34 years, Ginger, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMaggie Thrett, 'Star Trek' and 'Three in the Attic' Actress, Dies at 76Tony Barry, Veteran Australian Film and TV Actor, Dies at 81Diane McBain, Actress in 'Surfside 6' and...
August Wilson’s Iconic Play ‘The Piano Lesson’ Returns To Broadway With A Star-Studded Adaptation
August Wilson's iconic play "The Piano Lesson" is back on Broadway. The post August Wilson’s Iconic Play ‘The Piano Lesson’ Returns To Broadway With A Star-Studded Adaptation appeared first on NewsOne.
Renée Zellweger 'Was Very Afraid to Sing' for Chicago at First, Director Recalls on 20th Anniversary
"I could tell immediately she could sing," Chicago director Rob Marshall recalls of Renée Zellweger's impromptu performance while they were out at dinner Given her Oscar-nominated performance in Chicago, fans would likely never suspect Renée Zellweger had any insecurities about playing murderess-turned-famous-showgirl Roxie Hart. But in a new interview surrounding the musical film's 20th anniversary, director Rob Marshall told The Hollywood Reporter that initially, Zellweger "was very afraid to sing" for him. "We went to dinner, and I said to her, 'Do you know any songs?' " Marshall, 62,...
‘The Irrational’ Drama Starring Jesse L. Martin Lands NBC Series Order
NBC has picked up drama pilot The Irrational, starring Jesse L. Martin, to series. The Irrational, from Arika Lisanne Mittman, was ordered to pilot in February and signs were looking good for a series order. As Deadline previously reported, a mini writers room was set up in the fall to produce a couple of backup scripts, and cast options, which had been set to expire in October, were extended through the end of this month. RELATED: 2022-23 NBC Pilot & Series Orders Written by Mittman, The Irrational is based on Dan Ariely’s bestselling novel Predictably Irrational. The show follows on Alec Baker (Martin), a...
Glass Onion actor Jackie Hoffman pokes fun at Netflix subtitle description in Knives Out movie
Glass Onion actor Jackie Hoffman has poked fun at Netflix’s subitle desctption of her in the Knives Out sequel.Hoffman appears in a small role in the new Rian Johnson film, playing the mother of Dave Bautista’s character, Duke Cody.The actor can be heard before she’s seen, interrupting mens activist Duke as he’s live streaming to his followers. Hoffman, who watched the film following its addition to Netflix on Friday (23 December), highlighted the subtitles’ description of her to her Twitter followers.“We had the subtitles on for @KnivesOut Glass Onion, and when I started speaking off camera, I was described...
back2stonewall.com
Gay History – “As Is” by William F. Hoffman: The Forgotten and Earliest Play About AIDS [1985]
Everyone remembers “Longtime Companion”, “The Normal Heart” and “The Band Played On” all very important and powerful works about AIDS and its effects in the 1980’s. But “As Is” by William F. Hoffman is a lesser known work but just as powerful and sadly now all but languishes in obscurity.
