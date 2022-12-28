Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golf Digest
Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win
With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s insane 60-point triple-double has NBA Twitter on fire
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had the whole NBA Twitterverse going crazy about him. And who wouldn’t be? Not only did he record an insane 60-point triple-double but also banked a buzzer-beater to send their game against the New York Knicks to overtime. When it looked like the Mavs...
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Ron Harper Provides Unexpected Boost In Win Over Mavericks
Back during the early 2000s championship runs of the Los Angeles Lakers, everything, rightfully so, revolved around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two were obviously the stars to lead the franchise, but the Lakers also intelligently surrounded them with excellent role players. The likes of Robert Horry, Rick...
Luka Doncic’s ‘recovery beer’ request after 60-point triple-double answered in Slovenia
On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to drop a 60-20-10 triple double. He astonishingly finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in an overtime win vs. the New York Knicks. After the game, Doncic remarked how tired he was, saying he needed ‘a recovery beer.’
Gregg Popovich’s hilarious Luka Doncic guarantee after 60-point night
Luka Doncic will step on the court Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs likely still smoldering. No one is having a hotter stretch right now in the NBA than the Slovenian Dallas Mavericks superstar. It was not that long ago when he skewered the New York Knicks for a 60-point triple-double that no one in the NBA had ever pulled off before.
Luka Doncic posts 60-point triple-double as Mavericks edge Knicks in OT
Luka Doncic posted career highs of 60 points and 21 rebounds, dished out 10 assists for a triple-double, and his
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
Luka Doncic Sets New Mavs & NBA Records in Miraculous Win vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks faced the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. DallasBasketball.com gives you a full recap of the game.
Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Knicks-Spurs Game
Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.
NBA Power Rankings: Mavericks Moving Up After Win Streak?
The Dallas Mavericks are riding high with three straight wins. Where does that put them in this week's power rankings?
WFAA
'For all tired Luka's': Brewery makes 'recovery beer' after Doncic's triple-double against Knicks
DALLAS — After Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic posted a stat line for the ages – the NBA's first ever 60-point, 20-rebound triple double – the 23-year-old Slovenian dropped a legendary line in his postgame interview. "I'm tired as hell ... I need a recovery beer," Doncic...
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple-double sparks bold claim from Paul Pierce
After witnessing Luka Doncic play one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history, Paul Pierce believes the Dallas Mavericks star just made his case as the greatest offensive weapon in the NBA today. Doncic finished with a monster triple-double of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to help...
